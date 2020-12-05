Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueFred's countryFred's Country w49-20

Fred's Country w49-20

Présentée par

Fred's country

samedi 5 décembre à 17h00

Durée émission : 60 min

Fred's country

Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country

program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 49 :
since october 1983

Part 1:
- Vince Gill, Liza Jane - Pocket Full of Gold - 1990/MCA
- Curtis Grimes, Still A Little Country Left - S – 2020/Lonely River
- Josh Abbott Band, One More Two Step - The Highway Kind – 2020/Pretty Damn Tough, LLC
- Josh Turner, I Can Tell By The Way You Dance - Country State Of Mind – 2020/MCA
Country State Of Mind
- Jesse Daniel, Rollin' On - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records

Part 2:
- Brian Callihan, I See Ghosts - Brian Callihan - 2020/BCM
- Sam L Smith, Blue Jackets - S – 2020/SLM
- Jon Pardi, Buy That Man A Beer - Heartache Medication (Deluxe Version) – 2020/Capitol
- Gord Bamford, In This Town - Day Job – 2010/Royalty
- Alecia Nugent, The Old Side of Town - The Old Side of Town – 2020/Hillbilly Goddess Music

Part 3:
- Kendall Shaffer, Fools Game - Rowdy to Righteous – 2020/KSM
- Randall King, Hey Moon - S – 2020/Warner Bros
- Darrin Morris Band, I Will - S – 2020/DMB
- George Strait, Old Violin - Honky Tonk Time Machine - 2019/MCA

Part 4:
- Chad Cooke Band, Bringing Country Back - S – 2020/King Hall Music
- Brian Callihan, Proud - Brian Callihan - 2020/BCM
- Kaleb McIntire, Plain o' Texas - S– 2020/KM
- Roo Arcus, Get 'Er Done Kinda Man - Tumbleweed – 2020/Social Family Records

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Samedi 17h

Frédéric Moreau vous propose son émission dédiée à la musique country. Fred's country, tous les samedis en Loir-et-Cher à 17h. A réécouter içi, à télécharger sur iTunes

Le présentateur

Frédéric Moreau

Animateur radio
Animateur Fred's Country