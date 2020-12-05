Fred's Country w49-20

Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 49 :

since october 1983



Part 1:

- Vince Gill, Liza Jane - Pocket Full of Gold - 1990/MCA

- Curtis Grimes, Still A Little Country Left - S – 2020/Lonely River

- Josh Abbott Band, One More Two Step - The Highway Kind – 2020/Pretty Damn Tough, LLC

- Josh Turner, I Can Tell By The Way You Dance - Country State Of Mind – 2020/MCA

Country State Of Mind

- Jesse Daniel, Rollin' On - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records



Part 2:

- Brian Callihan, I See Ghosts - Brian Callihan - 2020/BCM

- Sam L Smith, Blue Jackets - S – 2020/SLM

- Jon Pardi, Buy That Man A Beer - Heartache Medication (Deluxe Version) – 2020/Capitol

- Gord Bamford, In This Town - Day Job – 2010/Royalty

- Alecia Nugent, The Old Side of Town - The Old Side of Town – 2020/Hillbilly Goddess Music



Part 3:

- Kendall Shaffer, Fools Game - Rowdy to Righteous – 2020/KSM

- Randall King, Hey Moon - S – 2020/Warner Bros

- Darrin Morris Band, I Will - S – 2020/DMB

- George Strait, Old Violin - Honky Tonk Time Machine - 2019/MCA



Part 4:

- Chad Cooke Band, Bringing Country Back - S – 2020/King Hall Music

- Brian Callihan, Proud - Brian Callihan - 2020/BCM

- Kaleb McIntire, Plain o' Texas - S– 2020/KM

- Roo Arcus, Get 'Er Done Kinda Man - Tumbleweed – 2020/Social Family Records