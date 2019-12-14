Fred's Country w50-19

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 50:



Part 1:

- Jennifer Nettles, Go Tell It on The Mountain - To Celebrate Christmas

- Jimmy Rankin, Winter Wonderland – Tinsel Town

- Suzy Bogguss, Mr Santa - S

- Keith Urban, I'll Be Your Santa Tonight - S



Part 2:

- Luke Bryan, Run Run Rudolph - S

- Blake Shelton, Santa's Got a Choo Choo Train - Cheers, It's Christmas

- Darius Rucker, Candy Cane Christmas - S

- Maddie & Tae, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - S



Part 3:

- Mandy Barnett, Marshmallow World - Winter Wonderland

- Gord Bamford, Winter Wonderland - Christmas in Canada

- Lady Antebellum, Please (Baby Come Home For Christmas) - On This Winter's Night

- Garth Brooks, (There's No Place Like) Home For Christmas - The Magic of Christmas

- Elvis Presley w Lean Rimes, Here's Santa Claus - Christmas Duets

- Elvis Presley, Silent Night - If Every Day Was Like Christmas



Part 4:

- Joe Nichols, Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! - A Traditional Christmas

- Sara Evans, At Christmas – At Christmas

- David Adam Byrnes, All Year For - S

- Missy Robertson feat Josh Turner, Why I Love Christmas – A Robertson Family Christmas

- Rhonda Vincent, The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire) – Beautiful Star (The Christmas Collection)