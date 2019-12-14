Fred's Country w50-19
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 14 décembre à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 50:
Part 1:
- Jennifer Nettles, Go Tell It on The Mountain - To Celebrate Christmas
- Jimmy Rankin, Winter Wonderland – Tinsel Town
- Suzy Bogguss, Mr Santa - S
- Keith Urban, I'll Be Your Santa Tonight - S
Part 2:
- Luke Bryan, Run Run Rudolph - S
- Blake Shelton, Santa's Got a Choo Choo Train - Cheers, It's Christmas
- Darius Rucker, Candy Cane Christmas - S
- Maddie & Tae, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - S
Part 3:
- Mandy Barnett, Marshmallow World - Winter Wonderland
- Gord Bamford, Winter Wonderland - Christmas in Canada
- Lady Antebellum, Please (Baby Come Home For Christmas) - On This Winter's Night
- Garth Brooks, (There's No Place Like) Home For Christmas - The Magic of Christmas
- Elvis Presley w Lean Rimes, Here's Santa Claus - Christmas Duets
- Elvis Presley, Silent Night - If Every Day Was Like Christmas
Part 4:
- Joe Nichols, Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! - A Traditional Christmas
- Sara Evans, At Christmas – At Christmas
- David Adam Byrnes, All Year For - S
- Missy Robertson feat Josh Turner, Why I Love Christmas – A Robertson Family Christmas
- Rhonda Vincent, The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire) – Beautiful Star (The Christmas Collection)
