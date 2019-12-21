Fred's Country w51-19

program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 51:

Part 1:

- Sugarland, Nuttin' for Christmas - Gold and Green

- Dwight Yoakam, Santa Claus is Back in Town – A Christmas Tradition

- Ricochet, Christmas List - Christmas List EP

- Dean Brody, The Woodshed Is Full - S

- The Brian Setzer Orchestra, Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! – Christmas Rocks: The Best of Collection



Part 2:

- Brooks & Dunn, The Christmas Song - It Won't Be Christmas Without You

- Paul Brandt, Christmas Convoy - A Gift

- Keith Urban, I'll Be Your Santa Tonight - S

- Maddie & Tae, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - S



Part 3:

- Paul Brandt feat Terri Clark, Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy -

Shall I Play For You – 1998/Reprise

- Point Of Grace, Candy Cane Lane - Home For the Holidays –

- Randy Travis, Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow – Songs of the Season

- Lee Kernaghan, Santa Claus Is Back in Town – Driving Home for Christmas

- George Strait, We Wish You A Merry Christmas – Fresh Cut Christmas

- Reba, White Christmas – Christmas Collection



Part 4:

- Gord Bamford, Storybook Christmas - S

- Clay Walker, Feliz Navidad – Christmas

- Garth Brooks, Go Tell It On The Mountain - Garth Brooks & The Magic Of Christmas

- Alan Jackson, Let It Be Christmas – Let It Be Christmas

- Andy Bast & Marc Babin, Noël – S