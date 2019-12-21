Fred's Country w51-19
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 21 décembre à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 51:
Part 1:
- Sugarland, Nuttin' for Christmas - Gold and Green
- Dwight Yoakam, Santa Claus is Back in Town – A Christmas Tradition
- Ricochet, Christmas List - Christmas List EP
- Dean Brody, The Woodshed Is Full - S
- The Brian Setzer Orchestra, Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! – Christmas Rocks: The Best of Collection
Part 2:
- Brooks & Dunn, The Christmas Song - It Won't Be Christmas Without You
- Paul Brandt, Christmas Convoy - A Gift
- Keith Urban, I'll Be Your Santa Tonight - S
- Maddie & Tae, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - S
Part 3:
- Paul Brandt feat Terri Clark, Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy -
Shall I Play For You – 1998/Reprise
- Point Of Grace, Candy Cane Lane - Home For the Holidays –
- Randy Travis, Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow – Songs of the Season
- Lee Kernaghan, Santa Claus Is Back in Town – Driving Home for Christmas
- George Strait, We Wish You A Merry Christmas – Fresh Cut Christmas
- Reba, White Christmas – Christmas Collection
Part 4:
- Gord Bamford, Storybook Christmas - S
- Clay Walker, Feliz Navidad – Christmas
- Garth Brooks, Go Tell It On The Mountain - Garth Brooks & The Magic Of Christmas
- Alan Jackson, Let It Be Christmas – Let It Be Christmas
- Andy Bast & Marc Babin, Noël – S
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 14 décembre
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w50-19
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 7 décembre
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w49-19
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 30 novembre
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w48-19
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...