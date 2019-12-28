Fred's Country w52-19

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



for the last of the year replay of some best segment (a few...)



Part 1:

- Mo Pitney, Country – Behind This Guitar – 2016/Curb

- Midland, Mr Lonely - S – 2019/Big Machine

- Brooks & Dunn & Midland, Boot Scootin' Boogie - Reboot – 2019/B&D2-Arista

- George Strait, Blue Water - Honky Tonk Machine – 2019/MCA

- Josh Abbott Band, I'm Your Only Flaw - Until My Voice Goes Out – 2017/Pretty Damn Tough



Part 2:

- William Michael Morgan, Brokenhearted - S – 2018/Warner Nashville

- Ronnie Milsap feat Luke Bryan, Stranger in My House - The Duets – 2018/G-Force

- Easton Corbin, Somebody's Gotta Be Country - S – 2019/Tape Room

- Eli Young Band, Love Ain't - S – 2018/Valory

- Jake Owen, Down to the Honkytonk - S – 2018/Big Loud



Part 3:

- Midland, Cheatin' Songs - Let it Roll – 2019/Big Machine

- Véronique Labbé, Une Minute - Une Minute – 2019/PVL

- Curtis Grimes, Still - S – 2019/Lonely River

- Ben McPeak, Lonely Leave Me Alone - Better Off – 2019/BMPM

- Reba McEntire, How Blue – My Kind of Country - 1984/MCA



Part 4:

- Cooper Wade, In The Middle of The Second Verse - I Ain't Playin Around – 2019/CWM

- Luke Bryan, Most People are Good - What Makes You Country – 2018/Capitol

- Ronnie Milsap feat Kacey Musgraves, No Getting Over Me - The Duets – 2019/G-Force

- Daryle Singletary, Miami, My Amy - Straight from the Heart – 2007/Sanachie