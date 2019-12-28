Fred's Country w52-19
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 28 décembre à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
for the last of the year replay of some best segment (a few...)
Part 1:
- Mo Pitney, Country – Behind This Guitar – 2016/Curb
- Midland, Mr Lonely - S – 2019/Big Machine
- Brooks & Dunn & Midland, Boot Scootin' Boogie - Reboot – 2019/B&D2-Arista
- George Strait, Blue Water - Honky Tonk Machine – 2019/MCA
- Josh Abbott Band, I'm Your Only Flaw - Until My Voice Goes Out – 2017/Pretty Damn Tough
Part 2:
- William Michael Morgan, Brokenhearted - S – 2018/Warner Nashville
- Ronnie Milsap feat Luke Bryan, Stranger in My House - The Duets – 2018/G-Force
- Easton Corbin, Somebody's Gotta Be Country - S – 2019/Tape Room
- Eli Young Band, Love Ain't - S – 2018/Valory
- Jake Owen, Down to the Honkytonk - S – 2018/Big Loud
Part 3:
- Midland, Cheatin' Songs - Let it Roll – 2019/Big Machine
- Véronique Labbé, Une Minute - Une Minute – 2019/PVL
- Curtis Grimes, Still - S – 2019/Lonely River
- Ben McPeak, Lonely Leave Me Alone - Better Off – 2019/BMPM
- Reba McEntire, How Blue – My Kind of Country - 1984/MCA
Part 4:
- Cooper Wade, In The Middle of The Second Verse - I Ain't Playin Around – 2019/CWM
- Luke Bryan, Most People are Good - What Makes You Country – 2018/Capitol
- Ronnie Milsap feat Kacey Musgraves, No Getting Over Me - The Duets – 2019/G-Force
- Daryle Singletary, Miami, My Amy - Straight from the Heart – 2007/Sanachie
