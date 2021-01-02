Fred's Country w53-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 2 janvier à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 53:
Happy New Year 2021 !!!
Part 1:
- Joe Nichols, Old School Country Song – Crickets - 2013/Red Bow
- Royce Johns, One Last Two Step - One Last Two Step - 2020/RJM
- Josh Abbott Band, One More Two Step - The Highway Kind - 2020/Pretty Dann Tough
- Chancey Williams feat Brooke Latka, Meet Me in Montana - 3rd Street - 2020/Yonger Brother Records
Part 2:
- Jody Booth, They Found Me in A Honky Tonk - The Rosewood Tapes, Volumes One & Two
- Tim Mc Graw feat Midland, Redneck Girl - McGraw Machine Hits: 2013-2019 - 2020/Big Machine
- Josh Ward, A Cowboy Can - More Than I Deserve - 2018/JWM
- Mark Chesnutt feat Georgette Jones, Apartment #9 - Numbers on the
Jukebox - 2020/Nada Dinero
Part 3:
- Randy Travis, Fool's Love Affair - S – 2020/RTM-117 Music
- Triston Marez, One Day – S - Torrez Music Group
- Aaron Watson, Silverado Saturday Night - American Soul – 2020/Big Label
- Chad Cooke Band, Bringing Country Back - S – 2020/King Hall Music
- Chad Cooke Band, Brothers - S – 2020/ King Hall Music
Part 4:
- Mo Pitney, Ain't Lookin' Back - Ain't Lookin' Back - 2020/Curb
- Brian Callihan, Same THing She Told Me - Brian Callihan - 2020/BCM
- Randall King, Hey Moon - Leanna EP – 2020/Warner Bros
- Jon Pardi, Marina Del Rey - Rancho Fiesta Sessions - 2020/Capitol
- John Michael Montgomery, I Can Love You Like That - John Michael
Montgomery - 1995/Atlantic
