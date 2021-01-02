Fred's Country w53-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 53:

Happy New Year 2021 !!!

Part 1:

- Joe Nichols, Old School Country Song – Crickets - 2013/Red Bow

- Royce Johns, One Last Two Step - One Last Two Step - 2020/RJM

- Josh Abbott Band, One More Two Step - The Highway Kind - 2020/Pretty Dann Tough

- Chancey Williams feat Brooke Latka, Meet Me in Montana - 3rd Street - 2020/Yonger Brother Records



Part 2:

- Jody Booth, They Found Me in A Honky Tonk - The Rosewood Tapes, Volumes One & Two

- Tim Mc Graw feat Midland, Redneck Girl - McGraw Machine Hits: 2013-2019 - 2020/Big Machine

- Josh Ward, A Cowboy Can - More Than I Deserve - 2018/JWM

- Mark Chesnutt feat Georgette Jones, Apartment #9 - Numbers on the

Jukebox - 2020/Nada Dinero



Part 3:

- Randy Travis, Fool's Love Affair - S – 2020/RTM-117 Music

- Triston Marez, One Day – S - Torrez Music Group

- Aaron Watson, Silverado Saturday Night - American Soul – 2020/Big Label

- Chad Cooke Band, Bringing Country Back - S – 2020/King Hall Music

- Chad Cooke Band, Brothers - S – 2020/ King Hall Music



Part 4:

- Mo Pitney, Ain't Lookin' Back - Ain't Lookin' Back - 2020/Curb

- Brian Callihan, Same THing She Told Me - Brian Callihan - 2020/BCM

- Randall King, Hey Moon - Leanna EP – 2020/Warner Bros

- Jon Pardi, Marina Del Rey - Rancho Fiesta Sessions - 2020/Capitol

- John Michael Montgomery, I Can Love You Like That - John Michael

Montgomery - 1995/Atlantic