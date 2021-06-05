Gérard Tracol 1/4
Présentée par Fabien Barxell RN-4766
Un dimanche, un chant
samedi 5 juin à 17h00
Durée émission : 10 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 29 mai
17h00
Un dimanche, un chant
Un dimanche, un chant
Arnaud Peruta, compositeur, est l'invité de Fabien...
-
Diffusion
samedi 22 mai
17h00
Un dimanche, un chant
Arnaud Peruta 4/5
Arnaud Peruta, compositeur, est l'invité de Fabien...
-
Diffusion
samedi 15 mai
17h00
Un dimanche, un chant
Arnaud Peruta 3/5
Arnaud Peruta, compositeur, est l'invité de Fabien...