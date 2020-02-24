Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy Day !Good God ! Les rééditions Gospel Funky du lable Numero

Good God ! Les rééditions Gospel Funky du lable Numero

Présentée par

Oh Happy Day !

lundi 24 février à 12h00

Durée émission : 29 min

Oh Happy Day !

Sujet : Good God ! Les rééditions Gospel Funky du label Numero.


ISAAC DOUGLAS AND SINGERS
Don't Forget About Me (2'26)

(LP) "Isaac Douglas-If You Gained The Whole World", Creed LP 3031 (US, 1972).

MIGHTY VOICES OF WONDER (1971)
I Thank The Lord (3'15)

(CD) "Good God ! A Gospel Funk Hymnal", Numero 010 (US, 2006).

HORACE FAMILY (1977)
God Will Dry My Weeping Eyes (3'08)

(CD) "Good God ! A Gospel Funk Hymnal", Numero 010 (US, 2006).

TREVOR DANDY (1970)
Is There Any Love (In This World)(4'28)

(CD) "Good God ! A Gospel Funk Hymnal", Numero 010 (US, 2006).

ADA RICHARDS (1970)
I'm Drunk And Real High (In The Spirit Of God)(3'05)

(CD) "Good God ! Born Again Funk", Numero 030 (US, 2009).

THE HOLY DISCIPLES OF CHICAGO, ILL. (1980)
I Know Him (2'50)

(CD) "Good God ! Born Again Funk", Numero 030 (US, 2009).

INSPIRATIONAL GOSPEL SINGERS (1976)
The Same Thing It Took (3'20)

(CD) "Good God ! Born Again Funk", Numero 030 (US, 2009).

L'émission

Le vendredi à 16h30 et le dimanche à 13h

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 