Good God ! Les rééditions Gospel Funky du lable Numero

Sujet : Good God ! Les rééditions Gospel Funky du label Numero.





ISAAC DOUGLAS AND SINGERS

Don't Forget About Me (2'26)



(LP) "Isaac Douglas-If You Gained The Whole World", Creed LP 3031 (US, 1972).



MIGHTY VOICES OF WONDER (1971)

I Thank The Lord (3'15)



(CD) "Good God ! A Gospel Funk Hymnal", Numero 010 (US, 2006).



HORACE FAMILY (1977)

God Will Dry My Weeping Eyes (3'08)



(CD) "Good God ! A Gospel Funk Hymnal", Numero 010 (US, 2006).



TREVOR DANDY (1970)

Is There Any Love (In This World)(4'28)



(CD) "Good God ! A Gospel Funk Hymnal", Numero 010 (US, 2006).



ADA RICHARDS (1970)

I'm Drunk And Real High (In The Spirit Of God)(3'05)



(CD) "Good God ! Born Again Funk", Numero 030 (US, 2009).



THE HOLY DISCIPLES OF CHICAGO, ILL. (1980)

I Know Him (2'50)



(CD) "Good God ! Born Again Funk", Numero 030 (US, 2009).



INSPIRATIONAL GOSPEL SINGERS (1976)

The Same Thing It Took (3'20)



(CD) "Good God ! Born Again Funk", Numero 030 (US, 2009).