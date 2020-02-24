Good God ! Les rééditions Gospel Funky du lable Numero
Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé
Oh Happy Day !
lundi 24 février à 12h00
Durée émission : 29 min
Sujet : Good God ! Les rééditions Gospel Funky du label Numero.
ISAAC DOUGLAS AND SINGERS
Don't Forget About Me (2'26)
(LP) "Isaac Douglas-If You Gained The Whole World", Creed LP 3031 (US, 1972).
MIGHTY VOICES OF WONDER (1971)
I Thank The Lord (3'15)
(CD) "Good God ! A Gospel Funk Hymnal", Numero 010 (US, 2006).
HORACE FAMILY (1977)
God Will Dry My Weeping Eyes (3'08)
(CD) "Good God ! A Gospel Funk Hymnal", Numero 010 (US, 2006).
TREVOR DANDY (1970)
Is There Any Love (In This World)(4'28)
(CD) "Good God ! A Gospel Funk Hymnal", Numero 010 (US, 2006).
ADA RICHARDS (1970)
I'm Drunk And Real High (In The Spirit Of God)(3'05)
(CD) "Good God ! Born Again Funk", Numero 030 (US, 2009).
THE HOLY DISCIPLES OF CHICAGO, ILL. (1980)
I Know Him (2'50)
(CD) "Good God ! Born Again Funk", Numero 030 (US, 2009).
INSPIRATIONAL GOSPEL SINGERS (1976)
The Same Thing It Took (3'20)
(CD) "Good God ! Born Again Funk", Numero 030 (US, 2009).
