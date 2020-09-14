Gospel A-Go-Go
Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé UA-133698
Oh Happy Day !
lundi 14 septembre à 12h00
Durée émission : 29 min
Sujet : Gospel A-Go-Go.
BISHOP R.L. WILLIAMS/LOVING BROTHERS
Put Your Trust In Jesus (3'36)
(LP) "Bishop R.L.Williams/Loving Brothers-Move On Down The Road", Black Diamond BD-127 (US, 1980).
MARGARET ALLISON/ANGELIC GOSPEL SINGERS
Go On (4'40)
(CD) "Margaret Allison-Go On", Malaco 453é (US, 2004).
REV. F.C. BARNES & COMPANY
Come On In The Room
(CD) "Rev. F.C. Barnes-Come On In The Room", AIR 10272-CD (US, 2001).
BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA
God Said It
(CD) "Blind Boys Of Alabama-Deep River", Elektra Nonesuch 9 61441-2 (US, 1992).
ALEX BRADFORD
Won't Have To March No More (3'21)
(CD) "Alex Bradford-The Soul Of...", Collectables CD 7211 (US, 2001).
SISTER WYNONA CARR
The Ball Game (3'02)
(CD) "Sister Wynona Carr-Dragnet For Jesus", Specialty/Ace CDCHD 411 (UK, 1992).
OTIS CLAY
Have Mercy Jesus (3'38)
(CD) Otis Clay-The Gospel Truth, Blind Pig BPCD 5005 (US, 1993).