Sujet : Gospel A-Go-Go.



BISHOP R.L. WILLIAMS/LOVING BROTHERS

Put Your Trust In Jesus (3'36)

(LP) "Bishop R.L.Williams/Loving Brothers-Move On Down The Road", Black Diamond BD-127 (US, 1980).



MARGARET ALLISON/ANGELIC GOSPEL SINGERS

Go On (4'40)

(CD) "Margaret Allison-Go On", Malaco 453é (US, 2004).



REV. F.C. BARNES & COMPANY

Come On In The Room

(CD) "Rev. F.C. Barnes-Come On In The Room", AIR 10272-CD (US, 2001).



BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA

God Said It

(CD) "Blind Boys Of Alabama-Deep River", Elektra Nonesuch 9 61441-2 (US, 1992).



ALEX BRADFORD

Won't Have To March No More (3'21)

(CD) "Alex Bradford-The Soul Of...", Collectables CD 7211 (US, 2001).



SISTER WYNONA CARR

The Ball Game (3'02)

(CD) "Sister Wynona Carr-Dragnet For Jesus", Specialty/Ace CDCHD 411 (UK, 1992).



OTIS CLAY

Have Mercy Jesus (3'38)

(CD) Otis Clay-The Gospel Truth, Blind Pig BPCD 5005 (US, 1993).