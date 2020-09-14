Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy Day !Gospel A-Go-Go

Gospel A-Go-Go

Présentée par UA-133698

Oh Happy Day !

lundi 14 septembre à 12h00

Durée émission : 29 min

Oh Happy Day !

Sujet : Gospel A-Go-Go.

BISHOP R.L. WILLIAMS/LOVING BROTHERS
Put Your Trust In Jesus (3'36)
(LP) "Bishop R.L.Williams/Loving Brothers-Move On Down The Road", Black Diamond BD-127 (US, 1980).

MARGARET ALLISON/ANGELIC GOSPEL SINGERS
Go On (4'40)
(CD) "Margaret Allison-Go On", Malaco 453é (US, 2004).

REV. F.C. BARNES & COMPANY
Come On In The Room
(CD) "Rev. F.C. Barnes-Come On In The Room", AIR 10272-CD (US, 2001).

BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA
God Said It
(CD) "Blind Boys Of Alabama-Deep River", Elektra Nonesuch 9 61441-2 (US, 1992).

ALEX BRADFORD
Won't Have To March No More (3'21)
(CD) "Alex Bradford-The Soul Of...", Collectables CD 7211 (US, 2001).

SISTER WYNONA CARR
The Ball Game (3'02)
(CD) "Sister Wynona Carr-Dragnet For Jesus", Specialty/Ace CDCHD 411 (UK, 1992).

OTIS CLAY
Have Mercy Jesus (3'38)
(CD) Otis Clay-The Gospel Truth, Blind Pig BPCD 5005 (US, 1993).

L'émission

Le dimanche à 20h

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 