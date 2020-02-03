Gospel à go-go (21)
Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé
Oh Happy Day !
lundi 3 février à 12h00
Durée émission : 29 min
Sujet : Gospel à-go-go (21).
THE ORIGINAL FIVE BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA
There's Got To Be A Change Made (3'22)
(LP) "Five Blind Boys Alabama-Swing Low, Sweet Chariot", Jewel LPS 0127 (US, 1978).
REV. JOHNNY THOMPSON AND THOMPSON SINGERS
How Long Will My Journey Be (3'38)
(CD) "Johnny Thompson Singers-25 Years", Koch International 322 429 (EU, 1990).
LILLIAN BOUTTÉ
I'm Going To Live The Life I Sing About In My Song (7'38)
(CD) "Lillian Boutté-Let There Be Peace", Burich Records BRCD-006 (All, 2006).
BLIND WILLIE JOHNSON
God Don't Never Change (2'56)
(CD) Blind Willie Johnson-The Complete, Columbia 472190 2 (EU, 1993).
THE FLOYD FAMILY SINGERS
That's A Sign Of The Times ()
(CD) "The Time For Peace Is Now-Gospel About Us", LuakaBop 0094-2 (US, 2019).
TROY SNEED
My Soul (4'46)
(CD) "Troy Sneed-A State Of Worship", Emtro Gospel EGOSD1505-2 (US, 2005).
NEW SPIRIT
I've Got To Praise His Name (4'30)
(CD) "New Spirit-Glory, Glory Hallelujah", Ebony Gospel EGCD 2011 (Suisse, 2005).
