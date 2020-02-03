Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy Day !Gospel à go-go (21)

Gospel à go-go (21)

Présentée par

Oh Happy Day !

lundi 3 février à 12h00

Durée émission : 29 min

Oh Happy Day !

Sujet : Gospel à-go-go (21).

THE ORIGINAL FIVE BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA
There's Got To Be A Change Made (3'22)

(LP) "Five Blind Boys Alabama-Swing Low, Sweet Chariot", Jewel LPS 0127 (US, 1978).

REV. JOHNNY THOMPSON AND THOMPSON SINGERS
How Long Will My Journey Be (3'38)

(CD) "Johnny Thompson Singers-25 Years", Koch International 322 429 (EU, 1990).

LILLIAN BOUTTÉ
I'm Going To Live The Life I Sing About In My Song (7'38)

(CD) "Lillian Boutté-Let There Be Peace", Burich Records BRCD-006 (All, 2006).

BLIND WILLIE JOHNSON
God Don't Never Change (2'56)

(CD) Blind Willie Johnson-The Complete, Columbia 472190 2 (EU, 1993).

THE FLOYD FAMILY SINGERS
That's A Sign Of The Times ()

(CD) "The Time For Peace Is Now-Gospel About Us", LuakaBop 0094-2 (US, 2019).

TROY SNEED
My Soul (4'46)

(CD) "Troy Sneed-A State Of Worship", Emtro Gospel EGOSD1505-2 (US, 2005).

NEW SPIRIT
I've Got To Praise His Name (4'30)

(CD) "New Spirit-Glory, Glory Hallelujah", Ebony Gospel EGCD 2011 (Suisse, 2005).

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 