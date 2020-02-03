Sujet : Gospel à-go-go (21).



THE ORIGINAL FIVE BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA

There's Got To Be A Change Made (3'22)



(LP) "Five Blind Boys Alabama-Swing Low, Sweet Chariot", Jewel LPS 0127 (US, 1978).



REV. JOHNNY THOMPSON AND THOMPSON SINGERS

How Long Will My Journey Be (3'38)



(CD) "Johnny Thompson Singers-25 Years", Koch International 322 429 (EU, 1990).



LILLIAN BOUTTÉ

I'm Going To Live The Life I Sing About In My Song (7'38)



(CD) "Lillian Boutté-Let There Be Peace", Burich Records BRCD-006 (All, 2006).



BLIND WILLIE JOHNSON

God Don't Never Change (2'56)



(CD) Blind Willie Johnson-The Complete, Columbia 472190 2 (EU, 1993).



THE FLOYD FAMILY SINGERS

That's A Sign Of The Times ()



(CD) "The Time For Peace Is Now-Gospel About Us", LuakaBop 0094-2 (US, 2019).



TROY SNEED

My Soul (4'46)



(CD) "Troy Sneed-A State Of Worship", Emtro Gospel EGOSD1505-2 (US, 2005).



NEW SPIRIT

I've Got To Praise His Name (4'30)



(CD) "New Spirit-Glory, Glory Hallelujah", Ebony Gospel EGCD 2011 (Suisse, 2005).