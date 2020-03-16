Gospel à go-go (22)
Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé
Oh Happy Day !
lundi 16 mars à 12h00
Durée émission : 29 min
Sujet : Gospel à-go-go (22).
THE DYNAMIC SOUL SUPERIORS
(Drop Your Net and) Follow Me (3'30)
(LP) "Dynamic Soul Superiors-Drop Your Net and Follow Me", Savoy 14488 (US, 1978).
MAHALIA JACKSON
Standing Here Wondering Which Way To Go (3'24)
(CD) "Mahalia Jackson-Sunday Morning Prayer Meeting", Columbia/Legacy 503020 2 (EU, 2001).
LIZ McCOMB
I've Been Buked And I've Been Scorned (7'59)
(CD) "LizMcComb-Live", Columbia COL 478008 2 (F, 1994).
LITTLE STEVIE & THE SENSATIONAL REYNOLDS SINGERS
Moving On (3'02)
(CD) "Sacred Sounds-Dave Hamilton's Detroit Gospel 1969-1974", Kent CDKEND 484 (UK, 2019).
ROSLYN & CHARLES
Was Not Intended (2'40)
(2-CD) "Overdose Of The Holy Ghost", Z Records ZeddCD028 (UK, 2013).
KELECHI IFY AND THE PRAISE MINERS
Show Your Power So Strong In My Life (5'20)
(CD) "Praise Miners/Kelechi Ify-Solutions", private pressing/Kelly's Foundation, London (UK).
THE KINGDOM CHOIR
Stand By Me (3'36)
(CD) "The Kingdom Choir-Stand By Me", Sony 9075880582 (UK, 2018).
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 9 mars
12h00
Oh Happy Day !
L'Amérique dans tous ses États (1) : Alabama
Sujet : L'Amérique dans tous ses Etats (1) : Alaba...
-
Diffusion
lundi 2 mars
12h00
Oh Happy Day !
Les compositions de Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson
Sujet : Les compositions de Nickolas Ashford & Val...
-
Diffusion
lundi 24 février
12h00
Oh Happy Day !
Good God ! Les rééditions Gospel Funky du lable Numero
Sujet : Good God ! Les rééditions Gospel Funky du ...