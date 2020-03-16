Sujet : Gospel à-go-go (22).





THE DYNAMIC SOUL SUPERIORS

(Drop Your Net and) Follow Me (3'30)



(LP) "Dynamic Soul Superiors-Drop Your Net and Follow Me", Savoy 14488 (US, 1978).



MAHALIA JACKSON

Standing Here Wondering Which Way To Go (3'24)



(CD) "Mahalia Jackson-Sunday Morning Prayer Meeting", Columbia/Legacy 503020 2 (EU, 2001).



LIZ McCOMB

I've Been Buked And I've Been Scorned (7'59)



(CD) "LizMcComb-Live", Columbia COL 478008 2 (F, 1994).



LITTLE STEVIE & THE SENSATIONAL REYNOLDS SINGERS

Moving On (3'02)



(CD) "Sacred Sounds-Dave Hamilton's Detroit Gospel 1969-1974", Kent CDKEND 484 (UK, 2019).



ROSLYN & CHARLES

Was Not Intended (2'40)



(2-CD) "Overdose Of The Holy Ghost", Z Records ZeddCD028 (UK, 2013).



KELECHI IFY AND THE PRAISE MINERS

Show Your Power So Strong In My Life (5'20)



(CD) "Praise Miners/Kelechi Ify-Solutions", private pressing/Kelly's Foundation, London (UK).



THE KINGDOM CHOIR

Stand By Me (3'36)



(CD) "The Kingdom Choir-Stand By Me", Sony 9075880582 (UK, 2018).