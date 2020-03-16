Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy Day !Gospel à go-go (22)

lundi 16 mars à 12h00

Durée émission : 29 min

Sujet : Gospel à-go-go (22).


THE DYNAMIC SOUL SUPERIORS
(Drop Your Net and) Follow Me (3'30)

(LP) "Dynamic Soul Superiors-Drop Your Net and Follow Me", Savoy 14488 (US, 1978).

MAHALIA JACKSON
Standing Here Wondering Which Way To Go (3'24)

(CD) "Mahalia Jackson-Sunday Morning Prayer Meeting", Columbia/Legacy 503020 2 (EU, 2001).

LIZ McCOMB
I've Been Buked And I've Been Scorned (7'59)

(CD) "LizMcComb-Live", Columbia COL 478008 2 (F, 1994).

LITTLE STEVIE & THE SENSATIONAL REYNOLDS SINGERS
Moving On (3'02)

(CD) "Sacred Sounds-Dave Hamilton's Detroit Gospel 1969-1974", Kent CDKEND 484 (UK, 2019).

ROSLYN & CHARLES
Was Not Intended (2'40)

(2-CD) "Overdose Of The Holy Ghost", Z Records ZeddCD028 (UK, 2013).

KELECHI IFY AND THE PRAISE MINERS
Show Your Power So Strong In My Life (5'20)

(CD) "Praise Miners/Kelechi Ify-Solutions", private pressing/Kelly's Foundation, London (UK).

THE KINGDOM CHOIR
Stand By Me (3'36)

(CD) "The Kingdom Choir-Stand By Me", Sony 9075880582 (UK, 2018).

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 