Harmonivoix 110
Présentée par Michel Jandrin
Harmonivoix
mercredi 18 décembre à 13h35
Durée émission : 30 min
Des voix qui nous transportent et reconnaissables parmi toutes : The Moody Blues, Leonard Cohen et Mike Oldfield.
Les dernières émissions
mercredi 11 décembre
13h35
Harmonivoix 109
En terme d'harmonie, le duo Simon and Garfunkel on...
mercredi 4 décembre
13h35
Pink Floyd 1
Les jolies harmonies de voix et de sons vous sont ...
mercredi 20 novembre
13h35
Harmonivoix 106
Alan Stivell avec son album " Huma " et Xavier Rud...