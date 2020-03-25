Harmonivoix 123
Présentée par Michel Jandrin
Harmonivoix
mercredi 25 mars à 13h35
Durée émission : 30 min
Les groupes LALMA et TAM ECHO TAM occupent notre émission de ce jour; de belles boix qui s'entremêlent pour notre plus grand plaisir.
