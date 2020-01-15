Harmonivoix - 15 janvier 2020 à 13:35
Présentée par Michel Jandrin
Harmonivoix
mercredi 15 janvier à 13h35
Durée émission : 30 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mercredi 18 décembre
13h35
Harmonivoix
Harmonivoix 110
Des voix qui nous transportent et reconnaissables ...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 11 décembre
13h35
Harmonivoix
Harmonivoix 109
En terme d'harmonie, le duo Simon and Garfunkel on...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 4 décembre
13h35
Harmonivoix
Pink Floyd 1
Les jolies harmonies de voix et de sons vous sont ...