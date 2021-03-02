Harmonivoix 153
Présentée par Michel Jandrin
Harmonivoix
mardi 2 mars à 14h03
Durée émission : 27 min
Aujourd'hui le groupe "The Swingles" avec Rain Line et aussi After the storm puis nous aurons Alcaz et aussi Stéphanie Blanchoud. Bonne écoute
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 16 février
14h03
Harmonivoix
Harmonivoix 151
Au programme de ce jour, Dennis Wilson, Gerry Raff...
-
Diffusion
mardi 9 février
14h03
Harmonivoix
Harmonivoix 150
Le plaisir de toutes ces voix encore une fois dans...
-
Diffusion
mardi 2 février
14h03
Harmonivoix
Harmonivoix 149
Beaucoup de groupes vocaux reprennent actuellement...