Harmonivoix 153

mardi 2 mars à 14h03

Durée émission : 27 min

Aujourd'hui le groupe "The Swingles" avec Rain Line et aussi After the storm puis nous aurons Alcaz et aussi Stéphanie Blanchoud. Bonne écoute

Tous les mardis et samedis à 14h

Elles s'entremêlent, s'entrelacent pour former ce que l'on appelle " L'UNI-SON " ; votre compagnon Michel Jandrin vous propose de toucher l'esprit et l'âme avec ces harmonies de voix . Frissons et bonheur garantis.

Michel Jandrin