Harmonivoix - 22 janvier 2020 à 13:35
Présentée par Michel Jandrin
Harmonivoix
mercredi 22 janvier à 13h35
Durée émission : 30 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mercredi 25 décembre 2019
13h35
Harmonivoix
Harmonivoix 111
Douceurs des voix pour ce temps de Nöel avec Enya,...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 18 décembre 2019
13h35
Harmonivoix
Harmonivoix 110
Des voix qui nous transportent et reconnaissables ...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 11 décembre 2019
13h35
Harmonivoix
Harmonivoix 109
En terme d'harmonie, le duo Simon and Garfunkel on...