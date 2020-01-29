Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueHarmonivoixHarmonivoix - 29 janvier 2020 à 13:35

Harmonivoix - 29 janvier 2020 à 13:35

Harmonivoix

mercredi 29 janvier à 13h35

Durée émission : 30 min

Harmonivoix

Tous les mercredis à 13h35

Elles s'entremêlent, s'entrelacent pour former ce que l'on appelle " L'UNI-SON " ; votre compagnon Michel Jandrin vous propose de toucher l'esprit et l'âme avec ces harmonies de voix . Frissons et bonheur garantis.

Michel Jandrin