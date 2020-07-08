Harmonivoix - 8 juillet 2020 à 14:03
Présentée par Michel Jandrin
Harmonivoix
mercredi 8 juillet à 14h03
Durée émission : 30 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mercredi 1 juillet
13h30
Harmonivoix
Harmonivoix 127
Et voici pour la première fois dans cette émission...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 24 juin
13h30
Harmonivoix
Harmonivoix 126
Ah quelles merveilles toutes ces chansons qui nous...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 17 juin
13h30
Harmonivoix
Harmonivoix 125
Et voici des groupes qui aiment les mélanges de vo...