Histoire du Negro Spiritual et Gospel en France (18) : Liz McComb

Dans Oh Happy Day cette semaine, François-Xavier Moulé nous propose un nouveau chapitre de l'Histoire du Negro Spiritual et du Gospel en France avec Liz McComb, une artiste américaine de talent qui a choisi de mener sa carrière de chanteuse de gospel dans notre pays. Chant chaleureux et jeu de piano habité, tout l'art du gospel et de lasoul d'une belle artiste.





Sujet : Histoire du Negro Spiritual & Gospel en France (Chapitre 18) : Liz McComb.



LA VELLE

It's Too Soon (4'00)

(LP) LaVelle-Brand New Start'', Blue Silver BS 3010 (F, 1981).



PSALMS

If I Had My Choice (3'38)

(CD) ''Psalms'', EPM Musique FDC 5506 (F, 1986).



LIZ McCOMB

Don't Let The Devil Ride (3'58)

(CD) ''Liz McComb-Acoustic Woman'', Back To Blues 10193 (F, 1993).



LIZ McCOMB

What Happened To The Love ? (4'34)

(CD) ''Liz McComb-Time Is Now'', Back To Blues BTB 10096 (F, 1996).



LIZ McCOMB

The Big Mess (3'41)

(CD) ''Liz McComb-The Spirit of New Orleans'', EMI France 7243 536674 2 (F, 2001).



LIZ McCOMB

Peacemakers (3'45) track 01

(CD) Liz McComb-Soul, Peace & Love, Bonzai/EMI BON 06 10 04 (F, 2004).



LIZ McCOMB

Emmanuel (3'09)

(CD) ''Liz McComb-The Sacred Concert'', Naïve Distribution ND 68541 (F, 2009).