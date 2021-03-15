Histoire du Negro Spiritual et Gospel en France (18) : Liz McComb
Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé
Oh Happy Day !
lundi 15 mars à 12h00
Durée émission : 29 min
Dans Oh Happy Day cette semaine, François-Xavier Moulé nous propose un nouveau chapitre de l'Histoire du Negro Spiritual et du Gospel en France avec Liz McComb, une artiste américaine de talent qui a choisi de mener sa carrière de chanteuse de gospel dans notre pays. Chant chaleureux et jeu de piano habité, tout l'art du gospel et de lasoul d'une belle artiste.
Sujet : Histoire du Negro Spiritual & Gospel en France (Chapitre 18) : Liz McComb.
LA VELLE
It's Too Soon (4'00)
(LP) LaVelle-Brand New Start'', Blue Silver BS 3010 (F, 1981).
PSALMS
If I Had My Choice (3'38)
(CD) ''Psalms'', EPM Musique FDC 5506 (F, 1986).
LIZ McCOMB
Don't Let The Devil Ride (3'58)
(CD) ''Liz McComb-Acoustic Woman'', Back To Blues 10193 (F, 1993).
LIZ McCOMB
What Happened To The Love ? (4'34)
(CD) ''Liz McComb-Time Is Now'', Back To Blues BTB 10096 (F, 1996).
LIZ McCOMB
The Big Mess (3'41)
(CD) ''Liz McComb-The Spirit of New Orleans'', EMI France 7243 536674 2 (F, 2001).
LIZ McCOMB
Peacemakers (3'45) track 01
(CD) Liz McComb-Soul, Peace & Love, Bonzai/EMI BON 06 10 04 (F, 2004).
LIZ McCOMB
Emmanuel (3'09)
(CD) ''Liz McComb-The Sacred Concert'', Naïve Distribution ND 68541 (F, 2009).
