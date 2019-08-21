Sujet : Histoire du Negro spiritual et gospel en France (Chapitre 5/2) : Chorales (suite).



THE RIVERSIDE SINGERS

Get Away Jordan LP B/1

(LP) The Riverside Singers-Negro Spirituals, Bello Disques B4.619 (F, 1960s).



VOICES CHOEUR INTERNATIONAL

Ain't Got Time To Die (2'51) track 06

(CD) "Voices Choeur International-Witness", sans label/édition privée (F, 1997).



CHORALE DE GIERES

If I Have My Ticket Lord (2'04) track 05

(CD) "Chorale de Gières-Old Time Spirituals-Gospel", sans label/édition privée CDG 002 (F, 1997).



CHORALE SAINT-LOUIS GOSPEL

Go Down Moses (3'09) track 09

(CD) "Chorale Saint-Louis Gospel-Il Faut Chanter", sans label/édition privée SLG01 (F).



SAINT-QUENTIN GOSPEL CHOIR

Can't Stop Praising Him () track 10

(CD) "Festival FEGOP 1997", Frémeaux & Associés FA 422 (F, 1997).



GOSPEL POUR 100 VOIX

Have A Little Talk With Jesus (5'16) track 02

(CD) "Gospel Pour 100 Voix", Europa Del Arte/Virgin 72438485452-2 (F, 1999).