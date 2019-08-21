Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy Day !Histoire du Negro spiritual et gospel en France (Chapitre 5/2)

Histoire du Negro spiritual et gospel en France (Chapitre 5/2)

Présentée par

Oh Happy Day !

mercredi 21 août à 5h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Oh Happy Day !

Sujet : Histoire du Negro spiritual et gospel en France (Chapitre 5/2) : Chorales (suite).

THE RIVERSIDE SINGERS
Get Away Jordan LP B/1
(LP) The Riverside Singers-Negro Spirituals, Bello Disques B4.619 (F, 1960s).

VOICES CHOEUR INTERNATIONAL
Ain't Got Time To Die (2'51) track 06
(CD) "Voices Choeur International-Witness", sans label/édition privée (F, 1997).

CHORALE DE GIERES
If I Have My Ticket Lord (2'04) track 05
(CD) "Chorale de Gières-Old Time Spirituals-Gospel", sans label/édition privée CDG 002 (F, 1997).

CHORALE SAINT-LOUIS GOSPEL
Go Down Moses (3'09) track 09
(CD) "Chorale Saint-Louis Gospel-Il Faut Chanter", sans label/édition privée SLG01 (F).

SAINT-QUENTIN GOSPEL CHOIR
Can't Stop Praising Him () track 10
(CD) "Festival FEGOP 1997", Frémeaux & Associés FA 422 (F, 1997).

GOSPEL POUR 100 VOIX
Have A Little Talk With Jesus (5'16) track 02
(CD) "Gospel Pour 100 Voix", Europa Del Arte/Virgin 72438485452-2 (F, 1999).

L'émission

Du lundi au vendredi à 05h00 et 18h30 Tous les samedis à 11h00 Tous les dimanches à 11h00

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 