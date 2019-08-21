Histoire du Negro spiritual et gospel en France (Chapitre 5/2)
Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé
Oh Happy Day !
mercredi 21 août à 5h00
Durée émission : 25 min
Sujet : Histoire du Negro spiritual et gospel en France (Chapitre 5/2) : Chorales (suite).
THE RIVERSIDE SINGERS
Get Away Jordan LP B/1
(LP) The Riverside Singers-Negro Spirituals, Bello Disques B4.619 (F, 1960s).
VOICES CHOEUR INTERNATIONAL
Ain't Got Time To Die (2'51) track 06
(CD) "Voices Choeur International-Witness", sans label/édition privée (F, 1997).
CHORALE DE GIERES
If I Have My Ticket Lord (2'04) track 05
(CD) "Chorale de Gières-Old Time Spirituals-Gospel", sans label/édition privée CDG 002 (F, 1997).
CHORALE SAINT-LOUIS GOSPEL
Go Down Moses (3'09) track 09
(CD) "Chorale Saint-Louis Gospel-Il Faut Chanter", sans label/édition privée SLG01 (F).
SAINT-QUENTIN GOSPEL CHOIR
Can't Stop Praising Him () track 10
(CD) "Festival FEGOP 1997", Frémeaux & Associés FA 422 (F, 1997).
GOSPEL POUR 100 VOIX
Have A Little Talk With Jesus (5'16) track 02
(CD) "Gospel Pour 100 Voix", Europa Del Arte/Virgin 72438485452-2 (F, 1999).