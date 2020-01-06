Sujet : Histoire du Negro Spiritual & Gospel en France (Chapitre 13) : Le gospel selon Willy Leiser.



THE STARS OF FAITH

Come On Let's Go (3'45)



(LP) "The Stars of Faith-Gospel Songs Negro Spirituals", Evasion Disques LP E 102 (Suisse, 1967).



THE BARRETT SISTERS

Hide Behind The Mountain (3'52)



(CD) "The Barrett Sisters-He's Got The Whole World In His Hands", Black & Blue BB 198.2 (F, 1995).



THE BARBARA BEST SINGERS

I've Found A New Doctor (3'39)



(CD) "The Barbara Best Singers-Swing Low", Ebony Gospel EGCD 2005 (Suisse, 1994).



THE NEWBERRY SINGERS

The Lord Is So Good To Me (4'59)



(CD) "The Stars Of Faith Present The Newberry Singers", Ebony Gospel EGCD 2007 (Suisse, 1998).



THE INSPIRATIONAL CHARMS

Two Wings (4'57)



(CD) "The Inspirational Charms-Swing Low", Ebony Gospel EGCD 2010 (Suisse, 2003).



THE HARMONY HARMONEERS

Lord Don't Leave Me (3'30)



(CD) "The Harmony Harmoneers-A Cappella", Ebony Gospel EGCD 2013 (Suisse, 2007).



GENERATION SINGLETON

How I Got Over (4'41)



(CD) "Generation Singleton-I'm Going Up Yonder", Ebony Gospel EGCD 2014 (Suisse, 2009).