Histoire du Negro Spiritual & Gospel en France (chapitre 19)
Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé LM-880
Oh Happy Day !
lundi 10 mai à 12h00
Durée émission : 29 min
Sujet : Histoire du Negro Spiritual et Gospel en France (Chapitre 19) : Nos régions ont du talent... pour chanter le Gospel ! (1ère partie)
HOLY DISCIPLES
Jesus Will Answer (2'50)
(LP) ''Holy Disciples-I Know He Knows'', One Way OW 0047 (US, 1986).
FREE GOSPEL (Manche/Avranches/Baie Mont St. Michel)
Hold On (3'13)
() ''Free Gospel-Joyful'', édition privée FG2 (F, 2011).
THE BLACK AND WHITE GOSPEL SINGERS (Languedoc-Rousillon/Montpellier)
By An' By (7'05)
(CD) ''Black and White Gospel Singers-Testify !'', édition privée BW04/97 (F, 1997).
LES COMPAGNONS DE JERICHO
Down By The River Side ()
() Les Compagnons de Jericho-Negro Spirituals, JBP 62 (F, mi-1960s).
CHORALE DE GIÈRES (aka Chorale Clap Yo' Hands)(Isère)
Here's One (3'49)
() ''Chorale de Gières-Old Time Spirituals-Gospel'', édition privée CDG002 (F, 1997).
THE SOUL TRAVELERS QUARTET (Languedoc-Rousillon/Montpellier)
Down In My Soul (4'14)
() ''The Soul Travelers Quartet-We Praise The Lord...'', édition privée 2STQ-0903 (F, 2003).
