Histoire du Negro Spiritual & Gospel en France (chapitre 19)

Sujet : Histoire du Negro Spiritual et Gospel en France (Chapitre 19) : Nos régions ont du talent... pour chanter le Gospel ! (1ère partie)



HOLY DISCIPLES

Jesus Will Answer (2'50)

(LP) ''Holy Disciples-I Know He Knows'', One Way OW 0047 (US, 1986).



FREE GOSPEL (Manche/Avranches/Baie Mont St. Michel)

Hold On (3'13)

() ''Free Gospel-Joyful'', édition privée FG2 (F, 2011).



THE BLACK AND WHITE GOSPEL SINGERS (Languedoc-Rousillon/Montpellier)

By An' By (7'05)

(CD) ''Black and White Gospel Singers-Testify !'', édition privée BW04/97 (F, 1997).



LES COMPAGNONS DE JERICHO

Down By The River Side ()

() Les Compagnons de Jericho-Negro Spirituals, JBP 62 (F, mi-1960s).



CHORALE DE GIÈRES (aka Chorale Clap Yo' Hands)(Isère)

Here's One (3'49)

() ''Chorale de Gières-Old Time Spirituals-Gospel'', édition privée CDG002 (F, 1997).



THE SOUL TRAVELERS QUARTET (Languedoc-Rousillon/Montpellier)

Down In My Soul (4'14)

() ''The Soul Travelers Quartet-We Praise The Lord...'', édition privée 2STQ-0903 (F, 2003).