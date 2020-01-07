HISTOIRES DE VOIX EN DUO - 7 janvier 2020 à 20:00

Jacqueline CHERPITEL

Jacqueline Cherpitel professeur honoraire d’éducation musicale et de chant choral à l’Ecole Normale devenue Institut Universitaire de Formation des Maîtres, maintenant retraitée, est bénévole à RCF Côtes d’Armor et présente chaque semaine l’émission “Coup de choeur”. Fait partie du Conseil d’administration. Dirige deux ensembles : le choeur mixte CANTABILE et le choeur de femmes Joseph-Guy Ropartz.