HISTOIRES DE VOIX EN DUO - 7 janvier 2020 à 20:00
Présentée par Jacqueline CHERPITEL, Jocelyne OURVOIS
HISTOIRES DE VOIX EN DUO
mardi 7 janvier à 20h00
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
mardi 10 décembre
20h00
HISTOIRES DE VOIX EN DUO
Gabriel FAURE
Le nom de Gabriel FAURE est d'abord attaché à la m...
Diffusion
mardi 3 décembre
20h00
HISTOIRES DE VOIX EN DUO
L'histoire à l'opéra 2
L'histoire avec un grand H a séduit les compositeu...
Diffusion
mardi 26 novembre
20h00
HISTOIRES DE VOIX EN DUO
L'histoire à l'opéra 1
Les compositeurs se sont beaucoup intéressés à l'H...