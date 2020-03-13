Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueInspirationInspiration - 13 mars 2020 à 20:00

Inspiration - 13 mars 2020 à 20:00

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Inspiration

vendredi 13 mars à 20h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Inspiration

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les vendredis à 20h00 et les dimanche à 10h00

Partez à la découverte du meilleur de la musique actuelle inspirée par la foi chrétienne: Pop, rock, folk, reggae, variété française ou internationale, chaque semaine Arnaud Dernoncourt, explore avec vous l'univers d'un artiste.

Le présentateur

Arnaud Dernoncourt

Arnaud Dernoncourt est directeur de RCF Nord de France depuis septembre 2017.