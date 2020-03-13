Inspiration - 13 mars 2020 à 20:00
Présentée par Arnaud Dernoncourt
Inspiration
vendredi 13 mars à 20h00
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
vendredi 14 février
20h00
Inspiration
Matt Maher "All the people said Amen"
Matt Maher, 45 ans, 9 nominations aux Grammy Award...
vendredi 31 janvier
20h00
Inspiration
Joe Zambon - "Brothers"; un artiste folk canadien, inspiré par la foi et la paix.
Dans cet épisode découvrez Joe Zambon, un artiste ...
vendredi 17 janvier
20h00
Inspiration
Bill Fay - "Life is people": son chef d'oeuvre après 30 ans de silence.
Dans cet épisode découvrez l'histoire et l'oeuvre ...