Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueInspirationInspiration - 7 juin 2021 à 18:30

Inspiration - 7 juin 2021 à 18:30

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Inspiration

lundi 7 juin à 18h30

Durée émission : 29 min

Inspiration

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Le dimanche à 16h

Partez à la découverte du meilleur de la musique actuelle inspirée par la foi chrétienne: Pop, rock, folk, reggae, variété française ou internationale, chaque semaine Arnaud Dernoncourt, explore avec vous l'univers d'un artiste.

Le présentateur

Arnaud Dernoncourt

Après un parcours professionnel dans le monde de la culture, du spectacle et de la musique, Arnaud Dernoncourt est aujourd'hui directeur de RCF Hauts de France.