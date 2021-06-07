Inspiration - 7 juin 2021 à 18:30
Présentée par Arnaud Dernoncourt
Inspiration
lundi 7 juin à 18h30
Durée émission : 29 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 29 mars
18h30
Inspiration
"A cappella": quand la polyphonie vocale fait naître la prière.
Découverte de quelques uns des plus beaux chants p...
-
Diffusion
lundi 22 mars
18h30
Inspiration
Sheldon Bangera, la louange pop au pays de Bollywood
Dans cette émission découvrez un chanteur pop indi...
-
Diffusion
lundi 15 mars
18h30
Inspiration
Petit voyage en francophonie inspirée
Un petit voyage francophone et inspiré au travers ...