Intermezzo - 19 août 2019 à 18:30
Présentée par Christian Robin
Intermezzo
lundi 19 août à 18h30
Durée émission : 30 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 22 juillet
18h30
Intermezzo
Schubert et la mythologie
Schubert n’échappe évidemment pas à ce culte de la...
-
Diffusion
lundi 8 juillet
18h30
Intermezzo
Beethoven, Danses
Les onze danses dites, Mödelinger, seraient les de...
-
Diffusion
mardi 2 juillet
20h00
Intermezzo
Octuor de Schubert, II
Le troisième mouvement allegro vivace fait office ...