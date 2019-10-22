Intermezzo - 22 octobre 2019 à 20:00
Présentée par Christian Robin
Intermezzo
mardi 22 octobre à 20h00
Durée émission : 30 min
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
mardi 24 septembre
20h00
Intermezzo
Schubert, 10éme symphonie II.
Le troisième mouvement est un scherzo qui aurait é...
Diffusion
mardi 10 septembre
20h00
Intermezzo
Schubert: 10ème symphonie I
Je vous propose cette œuvre en ré majeur, qui por...
Diffusion
mardi 3 septembre
20h00
Intermezzo
Mozart, 40e Symphonie.
La quarantième symphonie correspond à un moment de...