Intermezzo - 6 août 2020 à 18:30
Présentée par Christian Robin
Intermezzo
jeudi 6 août à 18h30
Durée émission : 30 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 30 juin
20h00
Intermezzo
Hummel, Concerto pour mandoline
Johann Nepomuk Hummel fut contemporain de Beethove...
-
Diffusion
mardi 23 juin
20h00
Intermezzo
Beethoven, Sonate pour violon et piano, dite « Le Printemps »
La sonate n°5 en fa majeur date de 1800-1801, ell...
-
Diffusion
mardi 16 juin
20h00
Intermezzo
Mendelssohn, Elias, III.
Elie reproche à Achab son impiété et appelle la ve...