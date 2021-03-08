Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueIntermezzoIntermezzo - 8 mars 2021 à 11:00

Intermezzo - 8 mars 2021 à 11:00

Présentée par ,

Intermezzo

lundi 8 mars à 11h00

Durée émission : 55 min

Intermezzo

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

lundi à 11h00

Redécouvrir les chefs-d'oeuvre de la musique classique, découvrir un compositeur méconnu, explorer le répertoire pour un instrument ... c'est chaque semaine dans Intermezzo sur RCF Savoie !

Les présentateurs

Bernadette Mongellaz

Marie-Claude Jay