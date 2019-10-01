KLEV’TA ! E BREZHONEG ! - 1 octobre 2019 à 11:00
Présentée par Mikael KORLE, Jef PHILIPPE, Iffig GUILLOU
KLEV’TA ! E BREZHONEG !
mardi 1 octobre à 11h00
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 3 septembre
11h00
KLEV’TA ! E BREZHONEG !
Awen Prigent Potier
Awen PRIGENT est potier à Belle Isle en Terre depu...
-
Diffusion
mardi 2 juillet
11h00
KLEV’TA ! E BREZHONEG !
Fanch Kerrain 1ère émission
Il est orginaire de Camlez dans le Trégor. Avant d...
-
Diffusion
mardi 4 juin
11h00
KLEV’TA ! E BREZHONEG !
Dominique Jouve, clarinettiste
Le clarinettiste de Plouguernével, Dominique Jouve...