KLEV’TA ! E BREZHONEG ! - 12 janvier 2021 à 19:30
Présentée par Mikael KORLE, Jef PHILIPPE
KLEV’TA ! E BREZHONEG !
mardi 12 janvier à 19h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 24 novembre
19h30
KLEV’TA ! E BREZHONEG !
L'ordre des mots dans la phrase bretonne avec Janig Bodiou, Trégoroise
Jef Philippe nous fait rencontrer Janig Bodiou, un...
-
Diffusion
mardi 13 octobre
19h30
KLEV’TA ! E BREZHONEG !
Serge FALEZAN 1
Serge Falézan a pratiqué Le Gourenn (lutte bretonn...
-
Diffusion
mardi 6 octobre
19h30
KLEV’TA ! E BREZHONEG !
Bernez Gery Calvaire breton de Ovillers-la-boisselle
Bernez Gery raconte l'histoire du calvaire breton ...