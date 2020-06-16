KLEV’TA ! E BREZHONEG ! - 16 juin 2020 à 11:00

Tous les mardis à 11h00

Ur pennad kaoz gant Mikael KORLE, Jef PHILIPPE, Iffig GUILLOU, hag an dud degemeret ganto. chaque semaine, votre émission en breton. Klev ’ta, écoute…donc ! Animé par Mikael Korle, Jef Philippe et Iffig Guillou. L’invitation vaut pour les bretonnants de tous âges, mais aussi pour ceux qui apprennnent le breton , qui veulent le parler, tous ceux qui aiment la culture bretonne. Le breton, c’est moderne et c’est pour tous.