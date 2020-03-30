L'Histoire du Negro Spiritual et Gospel en France (Chapitre 15)

Sujet : Histoire du Negro Spiritual & Gospel en France (Chapitre 15) : Les Peter Sisters et VirginiaVee.





ACCORD

Saul ()



(LP) "Accord-Ce Monde Passera/Negro Spiritual", Studio 1 S1 18073 (F, 1984).



REX STEWART QUARTET

Fine And Dandy



(CD-R) "Rex Stewart 1948-1949", Classics 1164 (F, 2001).



PETERS SISTERS

Little Light Of Mine



(45) "Peters Sisters with the Pop Parade Orchestra", Concert Hall EPC703 (UK, 1962).



PETERS SISTERS

Moon Blues



(45) "Peters Sisters with the Pop Parade Orchestra", Concert Hall EPC703 (UK, 1962).



PETERS SISTERS

Every Time I feel The Spirit



(45) "Peters Sisters-Negro Spirituals", Vogue EPL 7407 (F, 1958).



VIRGINIA VEE

Hey Baby, Sing With Me



(45) Virginia Vee/Hey Baby, Sing With Me (F, 1974).



VIRGINIA VEE

I'm Rolling (4'20)



(LP) "Virginia Vee-Jésus Libération", Studio SM 30-643 (F, 1975).