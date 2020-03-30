Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy Day !L'Histoire du Negro Spiritual et Gospel en France (Chapitre 15)

Présentée par

lundi 30 mars à 12h00

Durée émission : 29 min

Sujet : Histoire du Negro Spiritual & Gospel en France (Chapitre 15) : Les Peter Sisters et VirginiaVee.


ACCORD
Saul ()

(LP) "Accord-Ce Monde Passera/Negro Spiritual", Studio 1 S1 18073 (F, 1984).

REX STEWART QUARTET
Fine And Dandy

(CD-R) "Rex Stewart 1948-1949", Classics 1164 (F, 2001).

PETERS SISTERS
Little Light Of Mine

(45) "Peters Sisters with the Pop Parade Orchestra", Concert Hall EPC703 (UK, 1962).

PETERS SISTERS
Moon Blues

(45) "Peters Sisters with the Pop Parade Orchestra", Concert Hall EPC703 (UK, 1962).

PETERS SISTERS
Every Time I feel The Spirit

(45) "Peters Sisters-Negro Spirituals", Vogue EPL 7407 (F, 1958).

VIRGINIA VEE
Hey Baby, Sing With Me

(45) Virginia Vee/Hey Baby, Sing With Me (F, 1974).

VIRGINIA VEE
I'm Rolling (4'20)

(LP) "Virginia Vee-Jésus Libération", Studio SM 30-643 (F, 1975).

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 