L'Histoire du Negro Spiritual et Gospel en France (Chapitre 15)
Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé
Oh Happy Day !
lundi 30 mars à 12h00
Durée émission : 29 min
Sujet : Histoire du Negro Spiritual & Gospel en France (Chapitre 15) : Les Peter Sisters et VirginiaVee.
ACCORD
Saul ()
(LP) "Accord-Ce Monde Passera/Negro Spiritual", Studio 1 S1 18073 (F, 1984).
REX STEWART QUARTET
Fine And Dandy
(CD-R) "Rex Stewart 1948-1949", Classics 1164 (F, 2001).
PETERS SISTERS
Little Light Of Mine
(45) "Peters Sisters with the Pop Parade Orchestra", Concert Hall EPC703 (UK, 1962).
PETERS SISTERS
Moon Blues
(45) "Peters Sisters with the Pop Parade Orchestra", Concert Hall EPC703 (UK, 1962).
PETERS SISTERS
Every Time I feel The Spirit
(45) "Peters Sisters-Negro Spirituals", Vogue EPL 7407 (F, 1958).
VIRGINIA VEE
Hey Baby, Sing With Me
(45) Virginia Vee/Hey Baby, Sing With Me (F, 1974).
VIRGINIA VEE
I'm Rolling (4'20)
(LP) "Virginia Vee-Jésus Libération", Studio SM 30-643 (F, 1975).
