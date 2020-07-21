La Bande Son de l'été #3
Présentée par Frédéric SUARD
La bande son de l'été
mardi 21 juillet à 11h00
Durée émission : 30 min
The Clash "Justice tonight / kick it over" - The Police "Bed's too big without you" - Eric Clapton " I shot the sheriff" - The Ruts "Love in vain"
