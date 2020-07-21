Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueLa bande son de l'étéLa Bande Son de l'été #3

La Bande Son de l'été #3

La bande son de l'été

mardi 21 juillet à 11h00

Durée émission : 30 min

La bande son de l'été

The Clash "Justice tonight / kick it over" - The Police "Bed's too big without you" - Eric Clapton " I shot the sheriff" - The Ruts "Love in vain"

Tous les mardis à 11h00

avec Frédéric SUARD

Frédéric SUARD