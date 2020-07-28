Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueLa bande son de l'étéLa Bande Son de l'été #4

La Bande Son de l'été #4

Présentée par

La bande son de l'été

mardi 28 juillet à 11h00

Durée émission : 30 min

La bande son de l'été

Chic "Good times" - Queen "Another ones bites the dust" - Captain Sensible "Wot" - Sugarhill Gang " Rapper's delight"

L'émission

Tous les mardis à 11h00

avec Frédéric SUARD

Le présentateur

Frédéric SUARD