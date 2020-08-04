La Bande Son de l'été #5
Présentée par Frédéric SUARD
La bande son de l'été
mardi 4 août à 11h00
Durée émission : 30 min
Sade "Smooth operator" - Laidback "Sunshine Reggae" - Depeche Mode "Enjoy the silence" - Roxy Music "Slave to love" - Culture Club "Do you really want to hurt me" - Lionel Richie "All night long"
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 28 juillet
11h00
La bande son de l'été
La Bande Son de l'été #4
Chic "Good times" - Queen "Another ones bites the ...
-
Diffusion
mardi 21 juillet
11h00
La bande son de l'été
La Bande Son de l'été #3
The Clash "Justice tonight / kick it over" - The P...
-
Diffusion
mardi 14 juillet
11h00
La bande son de l'été
La Bande Son de l'été #2
Bob Marley and the Wailers (Live) "Crazy baldhead/...