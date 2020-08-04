Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueLa bande son de l'étéLa Bande Son de l'été #5

La Bande Son de l'été #5

Présentée par

La bande son de l'été

mardi 4 août à 11h00

Durée émission : 30 min

La bande son de l'été

Sade "Smooth operator" - Laidback "Sunshine Reggae" - Depeche Mode "Enjoy the silence" - Roxy Music "Slave to love" - Culture Club "Do you really want to hurt me" - Lionel Richie "All night long"

L'émission

Tous les mardis à 11h00

avec Frédéric SUARD

Le présentateur

Frédéric SUARD