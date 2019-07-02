La boite à Paco - 2 juillet 2019 à 19:30
Présentée par Patrick Lapena
La boite à Paco
mardi 2 juillet à 19h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 4 juin
19h30
La boite à Paco
La boite a Paco #28 : Hommage à Nilda Fernandez
-
Diffusion
mardi 28 mai
19h30
La boite à Paco
La boite a Paco #28 : Hommage à Nilda Fernandez
-
Diffusion
mardi 21 mai
19h30
La boite à Paco
La boite a Paco #27
