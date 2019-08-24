La dernière Reine du Gospel : Queen Esther Marrow
Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé
Oh Happy Day !
samedi 24 août à 11h00
Durée émission : 25 min
Sujet : La dernière Reine du Gospel ? Queen Esther Marrow.
THE B. C. & M. CHOIR OF NASHVILLE, TENN.
He'll Make Everything Alright (3'57)
(LP) "B.C. & M. Choir-He'll Make Everything Alright", Savoy 14475 (US, 1978).
QUEEN ESTHER MARROW
Move On Up (5'03)
(CD) "Queen Esther Marrow & The Harlem Gospel Singers", Edel 0028702EDL (All., 1994)
DUKE ELLINGTON/ESTHER MARROW
Tell Me It's The Truth (2'49)
(CD) "Duke Ellington-Concert Of Sacred Music", RCA 74321192542 (F, 1994).
ESTHER MARROW
No Answer Came (5'01)
(CD) "Esther Marrow-Newport News, Virginia", BGP/ACE CDBGPM 264 (UK, 2013).
QUEEN ESTHER MARROW
Nobody But You, Lord (4'00)
(CD) "Queen Esther Marrow-Live In Paris", Intershow Records ISCD 1002 (Suisse, 1997).