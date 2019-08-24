Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy Day !La dernière Reine du Gospel : Queen Esther Marrow

La dernière Reine du Gospel : Queen Esther Marrow

Présentée par

Oh Happy Day !

samedi 24 août à 11h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Oh Happy Day !

Sujet : La dernière Reine du Gospel ? Queen Esther Marrow.


THE B. C. & M. CHOIR OF NASHVILLE, TENN.
He'll Make Everything Alright (3'57)
(LP) "B.C. & M. Choir-He'll Make Everything Alright", Savoy 14475 (US, 1978).

QUEEN ESTHER MARROW
Move On Up (5'03)
(CD) "Queen Esther Marrow & The Harlem Gospel Singers", Edel 0028702EDL (All., 1994)

DUKE ELLINGTON/ESTHER MARROW
Tell Me It's The Truth (2'49)
(CD) "Duke Ellington-Concert Of Sacred Music", RCA 74321192542 (F, 1994).

ESTHER MARROW
No Answer Came (5'01)
(CD) "Esther Marrow-Newport News, Virginia", BGP/ACE CDBGPM 264 (UK, 2013).

QUEEN ESTHER MARROW
Nobody But You, Lord (4'00)
(CD) "Queen Esther Marrow-Live In Paris", Intershow Records ISCD 1002 (Suisse, 1997).

L'émission

Du lundi au vendredi à 05h00 et 18h30 Tous les samedis à 11h00 Tous les dimanches à 11h00

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 