Sujet : La dernière Reine du Gospel ? Queen Esther Marrow.





THE B. C. & M. CHOIR OF NASHVILLE, TENN.

He'll Make Everything Alright (3'57)

(LP) "B.C. & M. Choir-He'll Make Everything Alright", Savoy 14475 (US, 1978).



QUEEN ESTHER MARROW

Move On Up (5'03)

(CD) "Queen Esther Marrow & The Harlem Gospel Singers", Edel 0028702EDL (All., 1994)



DUKE ELLINGTON/ESTHER MARROW

Tell Me It's The Truth (2'49)

(CD) "Duke Ellington-Concert Of Sacred Music", RCA 74321192542 (F, 1994).



ESTHER MARROW

No Answer Came (5'01)

(CD) "Esther Marrow-Newport News, Virginia", BGP/ACE CDBGPM 264 (UK, 2013).



QUEEN ESTHER MARROW

Nobody But You, Lord (4'00)

(CD) "Queen Esther Marrow-Live In Paris", Intershow Records ISCD 1002 (Suisse, 1997).