La musique religieuse de Felix Mendelssohn

Présentée par ,

L'Échappée belle en musique

lundi 7 octobre à 14h00

Durée émission : 55 min

© Portrait de Felix Mendelssohn

Compositeur romantique célèbre du 19ème siècle, Felix Mendelssohn, tout comme Bach, a beaucoup composé d’œuvres religieuses.
Exemples avec Fabrice Malkani et Melchior Gormand.

Extraits diffusés pendant l'émission :

Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Gloria (1822), V. Qui tollis peccata mundi
Chœur Amadeus
Nathalie Karl, soprano - Barbara Werner, contralto - Robert Morvai, ténor - Manfred Bittner, basse - 
Württembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, Dir. Nicol Matt
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD,
Hänssler (2017) CD 39

Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Magnificat (1822) II. Quia respexit 
Chœur Amadeus
Nathalie Karl, soprano
Württembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, Dir. Nicol Matt
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD,
Hänssler (2017) CD 39

Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Kyrie en ré mineur  
Chamber Choir of Europe
Würtembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, dir. Nicol Matt
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD, 
Hänssler (2017) 

Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Te Deum. Dignare
Chamber Choir of Europe
Würtembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, dir. Nicol Matt
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD, 
Hänssler (2017) 

Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Cantate "Christe, du Lamm Gottes"
Chamber Choir of Europe
Würtembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, dir. Nicol Matt
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD, 
Hänssler (2017) 

Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Motet "Hora est"
Chamber Choir of Europe
Würtembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, dir. Nicol Matt
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD, 
Hänssler (2017) 

Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Ave Maria
Chamber Choir of Europe
Würtembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, dir. Nicol Matt
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD, 
Hänssler (2017) 

Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Cantate "Verleih uns Frieden"
Chamber Choir of Europe
Würtembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, dir. Nicol Matt
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD, 
Hänssler (2017) 

Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Cantate "Vom Himmel hoch"
Chamber Choir of Europe
Würtembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, dir. Nicol Matt
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD, 
Hänssler (2017) 

Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Cantate n° 1 "Ach Gott, vom Himmel sieh darein"
Chamber Choir of Europe
Würtembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, dir. Nicol Matt
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD, 
Hänssler (2017) 

Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Psaume 42 "Comme un cerf altéré"
Gächinger Kantorei Stuttgart
Bach-Collegium Stuttgart
Dir. Helmut Rilling
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD, 
Hänssler (2017) 

Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Psaume 114, Chœur I
Gächinger Kantorei Stuttgart
Bach-Collegium Stuttgart
Dir. Helmut Rilling
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD, 
Hänssler (2017) 

Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Psaume 114,  "La mer le vit et s'enfuit"
Gächinger Kantorei Stuttgart
Bach-Collegium Stuttgart
Dir. Helmut Rilling
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD, 
Hänssler (2017) 

L'émission

Du lundi au vendredi à 14h et 23h

Tous les jours sur RCF entre 14h et 15h, c'est toute une équipe de mélomanes passionnés qui vous proposent des œuvres connues ou à découvrir, grâce à des nouveautés et des versions de référence. Dans cette émission également, des interviews, des annonces de concerts et tout ce qui fait l’actualité de la musique classique. Une émission présentée par Melchior Gormand. Indicatif de l'émission :  Henry Purcell (1659-1695), Suite orchestrale "Fairy Queen", Second Acte : Prélude - "Le Concert des Nations" - Dir: Jordi Savall (Auvidis/Fontalis 1997)

Les présentateurs

Fabrice Malkani

Germaniste, historien des idées et des arts, Fabrice Malkani est enseignant-chercheur et conférencier. En 2013, Jacques Nouvier lui propose de rejoindre sur RCF l’équipe de L’Échappée belle en musique, belle aventure à laquelle il participe avec enthousiasme, à côté de son activité pour Forumopera.com, magazine du monde lyrique.

 

Melchior Gormand

Melchior Gormand est un jeune passionné par la radio. Tous les jours entre 12h30 et 15h, il accompagne vos débuts d'après-midi RCF avec "Ça fait du bien" et "L'Échappée belle en musique" !