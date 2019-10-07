La musique religieuse de Felix Mendelssohn

Extraits diffusés pendant l'émission :
Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Gloria (1822), V. Qui tollis peccata mundi
Chœur Amadeus
Nathalie Karl, soprano - Barbara Werner, contralto - Robert Morvai, ténor - Manfred Bittner, basse -
Württembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, Dir. Nicol Matt
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD,
Hänssler (2017) CD 39
Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Magnificat (1822) II. Quia respexit
Chœur Amadeus
Nathalie Karl, soprano
Württembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, Dir. Nicol Matt
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD,
Hänssler (2017) CD 39
Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Kyrie en ré mineur
Chamber Choir of Europe
Würtembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, dir. Nicol Matt
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD,
Hänssler (2017)
Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Te Deum. Dignare
Chamber Choir of Europe
Würtembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, dir. Nicol Matt
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD,
Hänssler (2017)
Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Cantate "Christe, du Lamm Gottes"
Chamber Choir of Europe
Würtembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, dir. Nicol Matt
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD,
Hänssler (2017)
Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Motet "Hora est"
Chamber Choir of Europe
Würtembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, dir. Nicol Matt
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD,
Hänssler (2017)
Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Ave Maria
Chamber Choir of Europe
Würtembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, dir. Nicol Matt
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD,
Hänssler (2017)
Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Cantate "Verleih uns Frieden"
Chamber Choir of Europe
Würtembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, dir. Nicol Matt
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD,
Hänssler (2017)
Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Cantate "Vom Himmel hoch"
Chamber Choir of Europe
Würtembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, dir. Nicol Matt
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD,
Hänssler (2017)
Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Cantate n° 1 "Ach Gott, vom Himmel sieh darein"
Chamber Choir of Europe
Würtembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, dir. Nicol Matt
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD,
Hänssler (2017)
Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Psaume 42 "Comme un cerf altéré"
Gächinger Kantorei Stuttgart
Bach-Collegium Stuttgart
Dir. Helmut Rilling
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD,
Hänssler (2017)
Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Psaume 114, Chœur I
Gächinger Kantorei Stuttgart
Bach-Collegium Stuttgart
Dir. Helmut Rilling
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD,
Hänssler (2017)
Felix MENDELSSOHN BARTHOLDY
Psaume 114, "La mer le vit et s'enfuit"
Gächinger Kantorei Stuttgart
Bach-Collegium Stuttgart
Dir. Helmut Rilling
Coffret Mendelssohn. "The Collection" en 45 CD,
Hänssler (2017)