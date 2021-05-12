La Symphonie du cinéma - 12 mai 2021 à 12:00
Présentée par Fabien Genest
La Symphonie du cinéma
mercredi 12 mai à 12h00
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mercredi 3 mars
12h00
La Symphonie du cinéma
Serge Gainsbourg au cinéma
Flanqué d’arrangeurs de grand talent, l’auteur des...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 24 février
12h00
La Symphonie du cinéma
Le petit monde enchanté de Fernandel
Star du grand écran dès les années 30, où il mêle ...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 17 février
12h00
La Symphonie du cinéma
Claude Bolling: quand le jazz est, quand le jazz est là...
Le jazz aura habité sa vie et son œuvre. Le cinéma...