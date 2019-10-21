Le Blues et Gospel des Présidents. 1ère partie : Franklin D.Roosevelt

Sujet : Le Blues et Gospel des Présidents. Première partie : Franklin D. Roosevelt.



O. V. BROWN

Come And Join The Army (2'17)



(LP) "O.V. Brown-I'll Be Home After A While", Checker LP 10037 (US, 1967).



OTIS JACKSON (1949)

Tell Me Why You Like Roosevelt-Part 2 (2'50)



(CD) "Roosevelt's Blues : African-American Blues and Gospel Songs on FDR", Agram ABCD 2017 (H, 1997).



REV. J.M. GATES (1934)

No Bread Line In Heaven (c. 1'20)



(CD) "Roosevelt's Blues : African-American Blues and Gospel Songs on FDR", Agram ABCD 2017 (H, 1997).



MITCHELL CHRISTIAN SINGERS

Traveling Shoes (2'16)



(CD) The Gospel Truth, Castle Pulse PLSCD 387 (UK, 2000).



JIMMIE GORDON (1936)

Don't Take Away My P.W.A. (2'57)



(CD) "Roosevelt's Blues : African-American Blues and Gospel Songs on FDR", Agram ABCD 2017 (H, 1997).



LUCKY MILLINDER AND ORCHESTRA (1942)

We're Gonna Have To Slap The Dirty Little Jap (2'37)



(CD) "Roosevelt's Blues : African-American Blues and Gospel Songs on FDR", Agram ABCD 2017 (H, 1997).



DUKE ELLINGTON AND ORCHESTRA (broadcast, 14 avril 1945)

Intro/Moon Mist (5'29)



(CD) "Duke Ellington-The Treasury Shows Vol. 1", Storyville D.E.T.S. 903 9001 (Dk, 2000).



BIG JOE WILLIAMS (1945)

His Spirit Lives On (2'44)



(CD) "Roosevelt's Blues : African-American Blues and Gospel Songs on FDR", Agram ABCD 2017 (H, 1997).