Le Blues et Gospel des Présidents. 1ère partie : Franklin D.Roosevelt

lundi 21 octobre à 12h00

Durée émission : 29 min

Sujet : Le Blues et Gospel des Présidents. Première partie : Franklin D. Roosevelt.

O. V. BROWN
Come And Join The Army (2'17)

(LP) "O.V. Brown-I'll Be Home After A While", Checker LP 10037 (US, 1967).

OTIS JACKSON (1949)
Tell Me Why You Like Roosevelt-Part 2 (2'50)

(CD) "Roosevelt's Blues : African-American Blues and Gospel Songs on FDR", Agram ABCD 2017 (H, 1997).

REV. J.M. GATES (1934)
No Bread Line In Heaven (c. 1'20)

(CD) "Roosevelt's Blues : African-American Blues and Gospel Songs on FDR", Agram ABCD 2017 (H, 1997).

MITCHELL CHRISTIAN SINGERS
Traveling Shoes (2'16)

(CD) The Gospel Truth, Castle Pulse PLSCD 387 (UK, 2000).

JIMMIE GORDON (1936)
Don't Take Away My P.W.A. (2'57)

(CD) "Roosevelt's Blues : African-American Blues and Gospel Songs on FDR", Agram ABCD 2017 (H, 1997).

LUCKY MILLINDER AND ORCHESTRA (1942)
We're Gonna Have To Slap The Dirty Little Jap (2'37)

(CD) "Roosevelt's Blues : African-American Blues and Gospel Songs on FDR", Agram ABCD 2017 (H, 1997).

DUKE ELLINGTON AND ORCHESTRA (broadcast, 14 avril 1945)
Intro/Moon Mist (5'29)

(CD) "Duke Ellington-The Treasury Shows Vol. 1", Storyville D.E.T.S. 903 9001 (Dk, 2000).

BIG JOE WILLIAMS (1945)
His Spirit Lives On (2'44)

(CD) "Roosevelt's Blues : African-American Blues and Gospel Songs on FDR", Agram ABCD 2017 (H, 1997).

Le vendredi à 16h30 et le dimanche à 13h

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 