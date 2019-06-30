Le concert spirituel du du 30 juin
Présentée par Campbell Lawson
Louange et adoration d'ailleurs
dimanche 30 juin à 14h00
Durée émission : 60 min
Le concert spirituel du dimanche 19 mai
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
dimanche 12 mai
14h00
Louange et adoration d'ailleurs
Le concert spirituel de ce week-end
Campbell Lawson nous mène en voyage à travers tout...
Diffusion
dimanche 21 avril
14h00
Louange et adoration d'ailleurs
Le concert spirituel de ce week-end
Avec Campbell Lawson et tous ces joyeux chanteurs,...
Diffusion
dimanche 10 mars
14h00
Louange et adoration d'ailleurs
Votre concert spirituel
Avec Campbell Lawson et tous ces joyeux chanteurs,...