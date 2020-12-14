Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy Day !Le Gospel de Marcel Boungou

Le Gospel de Marcel Boungou

Présentée par UA-149517

Oh Happy Day !

lundi 14 décembre à 12h00

Durée émission : 29 min

Oh Happy Day !

Sujet : Histoire du Negro Spiritual & Gospel en France (Chapitre 17) : Le Gospel de Marcel Boungou.


PALATA SINGERS
Vo Nzambi Bokele
(LP) ''Palata'', Pila 20226 (G, 1987).

MARCEL BOUNGOU
Kingdom Is Coming (4'54)
(CD) "Marcel Boungou-Kingdom Is Coming", Nama Ntemo/Séphora MACD 166 (F).

N'TEMO GOSPEL
Sango Yesu Kristo (5'07
(CD) "N'Temo Gospel", Frémeaux & Associés FA 431 (F, 1998).

GOSPEL POUR 100 VOIX
Lean On Me (6'55)
(CD) "Gospel Pour 100 Voix", Virgin 7243 8485452 2 (F, 1999).

EM 'BEE & THE GOSPEL MOVE SINGERS
Swing Low, Sweet Chariot (5'43)
(CD) "Em'Bee & Gospel Move Singers", Frémeaux & Assiciés FA 462 (F, 2003).

MARCEL BOUNGOU
La Joie du Seigneur (4'50)
(CD) ''Marcel Boungou Amazing Grace-Live au Casino de Paris'' CRC/Séphora (F, 2011).

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Le dimanche à 20h

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 