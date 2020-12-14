Sujet : Histoire du Negro Spiritual & Gospel en France (Chapitre 17) : Le Gospel de Marcel Boungou.





PALATA SINGERS

Vo Nzambi Bokele

(LP) ''Palata'', Pila 20226 (G, 1987).



MARCEL BOUNGOU

Kingdom Is Coming (4'54)

(CD) "Marcel Boungou-Kingdom Is Coming", Nama Ntemo/Séphora MACD 166 (F).



N'TEMO GOSPEL

Sango Yesu Kristo (5'07

(CD) "N'Temo Gospel", Frémeaux & Associés FA 431 (F, 1998).



GOSPEL POUR 100 VOIX

Lean On Me (6'55)

(CD) "Gospel Pour 100 Voix", Virgin 7243 8485452 2 (F, 1999).



EM 'BEE & THE GOSPEL MOVE SINGERS

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot (5'43)

(CD) "Em'Bee & Gospel Move Singers", Frémeaux & Assiciés FA 462 (F, 2003).



MARCEL BOUNGOU

La Joie du Seigneur (4'50)

(CD) ''Marcel Boungou Amazing Grace-Live au Casino de Paris'' CRC/Séphora (F, 2011).