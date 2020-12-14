Le Gospel de Marcel Boungou
Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé UA-149517
Oh Happy Day !
lundi 14 décembre à 12h00
Durée émission : 29 min
Sujet : Histoire du Negro Spiritual & Gospel en France (Chapitre 17) : Le Gospel de Marcel Boungou.
PALATA SINGERS
Vo Nzambi Bokele
(LP) ''Palata'', Pila 20226 (G, 1987).
MARCEL BOUNGOU
Kingdom Is Coming (4'54)
(CD) "Marcel Boungou-Kingdom Is Coming", Nama Ntemo/Séphora MACD 166 (F).
N'TEMO GOSPEL
Sango Yesu Kristo (5'07
(CD) "N'Temo Gospel", Frémeaux & Associés FA 431 (F, 1998).
GOSPEL POUR 100 VOIX
Lean On Me (6'55)
(CD) "Gospel Pour 100 Voix", Virgin 7243 8485452 2 (F, 1999).
EM 'BEE & THE GOSPEL MOVE SINGERS
Swing Low, Sweet Chariot (5'43)
(CD) "Em'Bee & Gospel Move Singers", Frémeaux & Assiciés FA 462 (F, 2003).
MARCEL BOUNGOU
La Joie du Seigneur (4'50)
(CD) ''Marcel Boungou Amazing Grace-Live au Casino de Paris'' CRC/Séphora (F, 2011).
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 16 novembre
12h00
Oh Happy Day !
Young, Gifted and Black : autour de l'écrivain Lorraine Hansberry
Cette semaine dans Oh Happy Day, François-Xavier M...
-
Diffusion
lundi 9 novembre
12h00
Oh Happy Day !
Gospel aux Caraïbes
François-Xavier Moulé vous propose cette semaine d...
-
Diffusion
lundi 2 novembre
12h00
Oh Happy Day !
Pop & Choirs ! Du Pop/Rock et des chorales gospel
Sujet : Pop and Choirs ! Du Pop/Rock et des choral...