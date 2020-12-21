Leontyne Price et Harry Belafonte
Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé UA-149518
Oh Happy Day !
lundi 21 décembre à 12h00
Durée émission : 29 min
Leontyne Price et Harry Belafonte, hommage à deux artistes nonagénaires d'exception.
HARRY BELAFONTE
Wake Up Jacob (1'50)
(LP) "Harry Belafonte-My Lord What a Mornin'", RCA RD-27170 (UK, 1960).
HARRY BELAFONTE
My Lord What A Mornin' (4'22)
(LP) "Harry Belafonte-My Lord What a Mornin'", RCA RD-27170 (UK, 1960).
LEONTYNE PRICE
He's Got The Whole World In His Hands (2'10)
(LP) "Leontyne Price-Swing Low, Sweet Chariot", RCA LSC-2600 (USA, 1962).
LEONTYNE PRICE
My Soul's Been Anchored In De Lord (2'10)
(LP) "Leontyne Price-Swing Low, Sweet Chariot", RCA LSC-2600 (USA, 1962).
HARRY BELAFONTE
If I Were A Carpenter (3'32)
"Harry Belafonte-The Greatest Hits", RCA/BMG 82876 50801 2 (EU, 2003).
LEONTYNE PRICE
We Three Kings of Orient Are (2'58
Leontyne Price/Herbert Von Karajan Celebrate Christmas, Decca 448 998-2 UK, 1996).
HARRY BELAFONTE
The Baby Boy (3'22)
"Harry Belafonte-Jump Up Calypso", RCA/BMG 74321 29454 2 (EU, 1995).
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 16 novembre
12h00
Oh Happy Day !
Young, Gifted and Black : autour de l'écrivain Lorraine Hansberry
Cette semaine dans Oh Happy Day, François-Xavier M...
-
Diffusion
lundi 9 novembre
12h00
Oh Happy Day !
Gospel aux Caraïbes
François-Xavier Moulé vous propose cette semaine d...
-
Diffusion
lundi 2 novembre
12h00
Oh Happy Day !
Pop & Choirs ! Du Pop/Rock et des chorales gospel
Sujet : Pop and Choirs ! Du Pop/Rock et des choral...