Leontyne Price et Harry Belafonte, hommage à deux artistes nonagénaires d'exception.





HARRY BELAFONTE

Wake Up Jacob (1'50)

(LP) "Harry Belafonte-My Lord What a Mornin'", RCA RD-27170 (UK, 1960).



HARRY BELAFONTE

My Lord What A Mornin' (4'22)

(LP) "Harry Belafonte-My Lord What a Mornin'", RCA RD-27170 (UK, 1960).



LEONTYNE PRICE

He's Got The Whole World In His Hands (2'10)

(LP) "Leontyne Price-Swing Low, Sweet Chariot", RCA LSC-2600 (USA, 1962).



LEONTYNE PRICE

My Soul's Been Anchored In De Lord (2'10)

(LP) "Leontyne Price-Swing Low, Sweet Chariot", RCA LSC-2600 (USA, 1962).



HARRY BELAFONTE

If I Were A Carpenter (3'32)

"Harry Belafonte-The Greatest Hits", RCA/BMG 82876 50801 2 (EU, 2003).



LEONTYNE PRICE

We Three Kings of Orient Are (2'58

Leontyne Price/Herbert Von Karajan Celebrate Christmas, Decca 448 998-2 UK, 1996).



HARRY BELAFONTE

The Baby Boy (3'22)

"Harry Belafonte-Jump Up Calypso", RCA/BMG 74321 29454 2 (EU, 1995).