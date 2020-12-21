Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy Day !Leontyne Price et Harry Belafonte

Leontyne Price et Harry Belafonte

Présentée par UA-149518

Oh Happy Day !

lundi 21 décembre à 12h00

Durée émission : 29 min

Oh Happy Day !

Leontyne Price et Harry Belafonte, hommage à deux artistes nonagénaires d'exception.


HARRY BELAFONTE
Wake Up Jacob (1'50)
(LP) "Harry Belafonte-My Lord What a Mornin'", RCA RD-27170 (UK, 1960).

HARRY BELAFONTE
My Lord What A Mornin' (4'22)
(LP) "Harry Belafonte-My Lord What a Mornin'", RCA RD-27170 (UK, 1960).

LEONTYNE PRICE
He's Got The Whole World In His Hands (2'10)
(LP) "Leontyne Price-Swing Low, Sweet Chariot", RCA LSC-2600 (USA, 1962).

LEONTYNE PRICE
My Soul's Been Anchored In De Lord (2'10)
(LP) "Leontyne Price-Swing Low, Sweet Chariot", RCA LSC-2600 (USA, 1962).

HARRY BELAFONTE
If I Were A Carpenter (3'32)
"Harry Belafonte-The Greatest Hits", RCA/BMG 82876 50801 2 (EU, 2003).

LEONTYNE PRICE
We Three Kings of Orient Are (2'58
Leontyne Price/Herbert Von Karajan Celebrate Christmas, Decca 448 998-2 UK, 1996).

HARRY BELAFONTE
The Baby Boy (3'22)
"Harry Belafonte-Jump Up Calypso", RCA/BMG 74321 29454 2 (EU, 1995).

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Le dimanche à 20h

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 