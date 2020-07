Les compositions de Nickolas Ashford et Valerie Simpson

JAMES CLEVELAND & CLEVELAND SINGERS

Too Much Time Is Lost In Sin (3'59)

(LP) "James Cleveland-Think of His Goodness To You", Savoy SL 14438 (US, 1979).

MARVIN GAYE AND TAMMI TERRELL

You're All I Need To Get By (2'50)

(CD) The Greatest Songs Written By Ashford and Simpson, Motown ZD72383 (Eu, 1985).

SHIRLEY CAESAR

Reach Out And Touch (Somebody's Hand)(3'26)

(45) Shirley Caesar : Reach Out And Touch/Lord We Need A Miracle, HOB HBSS-5000 (US, 1978).

RAY CHARLES

I Don't Need No Doctor (2'29)

(2-CD) "The Definitive Ray Charles", Atlantic/Rhino 812273556-2 (Eu, 2001)(origine ABC 45-10865).

SISTER ACT 2 : WHOOPI AND THE CAST