Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy Day !Les compositions de Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson

Les compositions de Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson

Présentée par

Oh Happy Day !

lundi 2 mars à 12h00

Durée émission : 29 min

Oh Happy Day !

Sujet : Les compositions de Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson.

JAMES CLEVELAND & CLEVELAND SINGERS
Too Much Time Is Lost In Sin (3'59)

(LP) "James Cleveland-Think of His Goodness To You", Savoy SL 14438 (US, 1979).

MARVIN GAYE AND TAMMI TERRELL
You're All I Need To Get By (2'50)

(CD) The Greatest Songs Written By Ashford and Simpson, Motown ZD72383 (Eu, 1985).

SHIRLEY CAESAR
Reach Out And Touch (Somebody's Hand)(3'26)

(45) Shirley Caesar : Reach Out And Touch/Lord We Need A Miracle, HOB HBSS-5000 (US, 1978).

RAY CHARLES
I Don't Need No Doctor (2'29)

(2-CD) "The Definitive Ray Charles", Atlantic/Rhino 812273556-2 (Eu, 2001)(origine ABC 45-10865).

SISTER ACT 2 : WHOOPI AND THE CAST
Ain't No Mountain High Enough (3'04)

(CD) "Sister Act 2 : Back In The Habit-Original Soundtrack", FNAC Music 592078 (F, 1993).

GLADYS KNIGHT AND THE PIPS
Didn't You Know (You'd Have To Cry Sometime)(3'34)

(CD) "The Greatest Songs Written by Ashford and Simpson", Motown ZD72383 (Eu, 1985).

ASHFORD AND SIMPSON
I Need Your Light (3'43)

(CD) "Ashford & Simpson-Gimme Something Real", Wounded Bird Records WOU 2739 (US, 2010).

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Le vendredi à 16h30 et le dimanche à 13h

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 