Les compositions de Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson
Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé
Oh Happy Day !
lundi 2 mars à 12h00
Durée émission : 29 min
Sujet : Les compositions de Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson.
JAMES CLEVELAND & CLEVELAND SINGERS
Too Much Time Is Lost In Sin (3'59)
(LP) "James Cleveland-Think of His Goodness To You", Savoy SL 14438 (US, 1979).
MARVIN GAYE AND TAMMI TERRELL
You're All I Need To Get By (2'50)
(CD) The Greatest Songs Written By Ashford and Simpson, Motown ZD72383 (Eu, 1985).
SHIRLEY CAESAR
Reach Out And Touch (Somebody's Hand)(3'26)
(45) Shirley Caesar : Reach Out And Touch/Lord We Need A Miracle, HOB HBSS-5000 (US, 1978).
RAY CHARLES
I Don't Need No Doctor (2'29)
(2-CD) "The Definitive Ray Charles", Atlantic/Rhino 812273556-2 (Eu, 2001)(origine ABC 45-10865).
SISTER ACT 2 : WHOOPI AND THE CAST
Ain't No Mountain High Enough (3'04)
(CD) "Sister Act 2 : Back In The Habit-Original Soundtrack", FNAC Music 592078 (F, 1993).
GLADYS KNIGHT AND THE PIPS
Didn't You Know (You'd Have To Cry Sometime)(3'34)
(CD) "The Greatest Songs Written by Ashford and Simpson", Motown ZD72383 (Eu, 1985).
ASHFORD AND SIMPSON
I Need Your Light (3'43)
(CD) "Ashford & Simpson-Gimme Something Real", Wounded Bird Records WOU 2739 (US, 2010).
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 10 février
12h00
Oh Happy Day !
L'Histoire du Negro Spiritual et Gospel en France (Chapitre 14)
Sujet : L'Histoire du Negro Spiritual et Gospel en...
-
Diffusion
lundi 3 février
12h00
Oh Happy Day !
Gospel à go-go (21)
Sujet : Gospel à-go-go (21). THE ORIGINAL FIVE BL...
-
Diffusion
lundi 27 janvier
12h00
Oh Happy Day !
Tous à bord ! Les trains du Gospel et de la Soul
Sujet : Tous à bord ! Les trains du Gospel et de l...