Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueLouange et adoration d'ailleursLouange et adoration d'ailleurs - 2 juillet 2021 à 15:00

Louange et adoration d'ailleurs - 2 juillet 2021 à 15:00

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Louange et adoration d'ailleurs

vendredi 2 juillet à 15h00

Durée émission : 60 min

Louange et adoration d'ailleurs

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les vendredis à 15h00

L’Afrique foisonne de musiques religieuses chrétiennes qui s’inscrivent dans des traditions centenaires. L’émission présente la diversité de ce répertoire de chants religieux africains.

Le présentateur

Campbell Lawson