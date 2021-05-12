Lyrico - 12 mai 2021 à 19:30
Présentée par Freddy Stoof
Lyrico
mercredi 12 mai à 19h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
mercredi 14 avril
19h30
Lyrico
Vies parallèles - Strauss la modernité
Diffusion
mercredi 7 avril
19h30
Lyrico
Vies parallèles - Puccini exotisme et psychologie
Diffusion
mercredi 31 mars
19h30
Lyrico
Vies parallèles - Strauss - Dépasser Wagner
