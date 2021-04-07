Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueLyricoLyrico - 7 avril 2021 à 19:30

Lyrico - 7 avril 2021 à 19:30

Lyrico

mercredi 7 avril à 19h30

Durée émission : 25 min

Lyrico

L’émission avec de vrais morceaux d’opéra dedans ! Le concept : - Pas de critique musicale, mais donner envie d’écouter - Susciter la curiosité pour des œuvres moins connues - Faire connaitre l’héritage du chant lyrique Venez partager les joies de l’opéra.

Le présentateur

Freddy Stoof

Freddy STOOF, alias FRESTO, artiste peintre, je pratique notamment le street art , la calligraphie abstraite

Je voudrais partager la passion de la musique qui m’a été posée dans le berceau. Une passion toute particulière pour l’opéra que j’aurai plaisir à partager avec tous ceux  qui connaissent et, plus encore, avec ceux qui ne connaissent pas (encore) les trésors du genre lyrique.