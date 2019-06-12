Lyrico Fresto - 12 juin 2019 à 19:30
Présentée par Freddy Stoof
Lyrico Fresto
mercredi 12 juin à 19h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mercredi 15 mai
19h30
Lyrico Fresto
Lady Mc Beth / Chostakovitch
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 8 mai
19h30
Lyrico Fresto
L'opéra de trois sous / Berthold Brecht
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 1 mai
19h30
Lyrico Fresto
La fin d'un monde 2 : Korngold / Die tote stadt
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...