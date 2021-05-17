" Meet The Joneses " : Le Gospel et la Soul des Jones
Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé LM-881
Oh Happy Day !
lundi 17 mai à 12h00
Durée émission : 29 min
Sujet : ' 'Meet The Joneses '' : Le Gospel et la Soul des Jones.
THE GALES OF JOY
Another Day's Journey
(LP) The Gales Of Joy-Another Day's Journey, Nashboro LP 7153 (US, 1975).
BOOKER T. (JONES) AND THE MG'S
Time Is Tight (3'25
(5-CD) ''Stax 100'', Spectrum/Universal UMC 10114 (Eu, 2017).
JIMMY JONES
Dreamer (3'03)
(LP) ''Jimmy Jones-When I Get To Heaven'', Savoy SL 14667 (US, 1982).
JEANETTE JONES
Dreams All Come True (2'27)
''Golden State Soul-San Franciscan Dancers and Smoochers'', Kent CDKEND 179 (UK, 2000).
REV. ROBERT B. JONES, Sr.
You're Gonna Need Somebody On Your Bond (3'16)
(CD) ''Rev. Robert B. Jones-The Time Of The Preacher'', Rojo Records (US, 2005).
SHARON JONES
I'll Still Be True (3'42)
(CD) ''Sharon Jones-I Learned The Hard Way'', Daptone DAP-019 (US).
BOBBY JONES
God Gave Me A Song (5'35)
(CD) ''Dr. Bobby Jones-Just Churchin''', GospoCentric INTD-90211 (US, 1998).
